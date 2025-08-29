Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams Open Season Strong at Belmont Opener

Nashville, TN – Senior Sydney Freeman and junior Jacob Schweigardt paced the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams at the Belmont Opener, Friday, at Percy Warner Park.

Schweigardt led the Governors for the first time in his career at Friday’s 5K meet. The Lexington, Kentucky native shaved over a minute off his time from last year’s Belmont Opener, while the second Gov to cross the finish line – Jackson Fowler, just five seconds behind Schweigardt – trimmed off nearly two minutes from the 2024 meet.

Following Fowler, Will Keefer, Tahmar Upshaw, and Zeniel Lizardo concluded APSU’s scoring finishes and concluded their inaugural meet of the season in order, separated by just nine seconds.

Freeman also paced the APSU Govs for the first time in her career, with her time being the third-best of her career and her fastest since setting a personal-best at the 2024 ASUN Cross Country Championships.

Competing in just her second collegiate cross country meet, Taylah Upshaw was the second Gov to cross the finish line, cutting two-and-a-half minutes off her performance at the 2024 ASUN Championship. Jaedyn Stalnecker, Mary Kate French, and Hallie Mattingly then concluded the Govs’ finishes at the opening meet.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ cross country seasons, follow the programs on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

With its first of four regular-season meets now behind it, the Austin Peay cross- ountry teams next prepare for Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Invitational, September 20th, at Percy Warner Park. The men will begin the meet with an 8K, followed by the women’s 5K.