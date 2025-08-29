65.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, August 29, 2025
Sports

Austin Peay State University Junior Govs Club Returns with Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry Partnership

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Athletics Revives Junior Govs Club for Young Fans in 2025-26. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics announced the return of the Junior Govs Club, which Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry presents.

The Junior Govs Club offers special perks, including free admission to certain APSU games, exclusive Junior Govs Gear, birthday shoutouts, and unforgettable gameday experiences designed just for Austin Peay State University’s youngest fans.

“At Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry, we believe smiles go hand-in-hand with community spirit,” said pediatric dentist at Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry, Kevin Kennedy Jr. “Partnering with the Junior Governors Club allows us to invest in creating the next generation of Govs fans. My childhood was shaped by experiences of Austin Peay athletics such as the Govs Gang, Bubba Wells, and summer time baseball camps, and it’s a personal sense of pride to be involved in a program that engages the kids of Clarksville with a high-quality college athletics experience.”

Membership is open to all youth eighth-grade and younger for just $25.00. Interested fans can sign up HERE.

