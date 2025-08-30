Erinne Hester Endorses Matt Van Epps, Citing His Commitment to Montgomery County

Montgomery County, TN – Matt Van Epps Earned My Vote the Hard Way — By Showing Up

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of serving the people of Montgomery County. I’ve listened to their concerns, stood up for their needs, and worked to make sure our voice is heard. I don’t take that responsibility lightly. That’s why I cannot stay silent as our communities risk being overlooked once again in this election.

We’ve seen it before: candidates who sweep through Montgomery County and the rest of District 7 at the last minute, checking a box rather than building a relationship. It’s disheartening and, frankly, infuriating to watch someone who’s barely walked our streets or engaged with our people assume they’ve earned our vote. That should tell you everything you need to know about how they’ll represent us once they’re in office.

When Mark Green served in the State Senate and then in Washington, we had a voice. I could text him when needed. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve spoken to over the years who could call him, meet for lunch, or reach out when they had a concern about something in local, state, or federal government. He listened. He responded. He stayed connected. That’s what leadership looks like.

I see that same spirit in Matt Van Epps.

Let’s be clear. We are not Williamson County. We don’t have the luxury of money doing all the talking. What we need is a representative who will actively show up, listen, and fight for us — not someone who sees Montgomery County and the rest of District 7 as an afterthought on the campaign trail or in Congress. The truth is, some candidates have made it clear where their priorities lie — and it isn’t with the rest of us. We need someone who will fight for the entire district.

Matt has spent more time in Montgomery County than any other candidate in this race. He’s walked our neighborhoods, listened to our concerns, and earned the respect of people across the community. What makes Matt different isn’t just his resume— it’s his heart. He is sincere, grounded, and genuinely committed to serving. One conversation with him is all it takes to see that.

Clarksville is a place that values hard work, family, hospitality, and service. With Matt Van Epps, we have someone who reflects those values — someone who may not have been born here, but who absolutely embodies the heart of a Clarksvillian. And he’s not here to represent just one county. He’s here to serve all of us — from Montgomery County to Wayne County and from Cheatham County to Decatur County.

I’m proud to call Montgomery County home. I’m honored to serve this community. And I have every confidence that Matt Van Epps is the right choice to serve our hometowns in Congress.

Let’s not settle for the bare minimum. Let’s choose a leader who shows up — and keeps showing up.

Join me in voting for Matt Van Epps. Early voting runs from September 17th through October 2nd, and Election Day is October 7th.

Erinne Hester

Montgomery County Assessor of Property