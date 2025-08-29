Nashville Sounds Snap Tense Battle with Charlotte Knights Behind Strong Bullpen Effort

Nashville, TN – Carlos Rodriguez spun 4.0 scoreless frames from the bullpen, lifting the Nashville Sounds to a 5-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Friday from First Horizon Park.

Jeferson Quero and Jorge Alfaro each recorded multi-RBI performances, while every Nashville batter recorded a hit, and the Sounds tied their all-time high with seven stolen bases by seven different players.

After Charlotte put up two runs in the top of the first off Nashville starter Robert Gasser, the Sounds bounced back against Knights starter Jonathan Cannon in the home half of the inning. Daz Cameron reached on a fielding error, and Jared Oliva walked to put runners on first and second. Quero rocketed a double to left, scoring Cameron and Oliva to tie the game, 2-2.

In the bottom of the second, the Sounds took the lead against Cannon. Freddy Zamora walked, moved up to second on a single, and stole third to put a runner in scoring position. Cameron grounded out to second, allowing Zamora to score and make it 3-2.

The Knights scratched across two more runs off Gasser to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the third. Adam Hackenberg and Jacob Amaya each recorded RBI base knocks.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nashville responded once again with two runs off Cannon. Rhys Hoskins worked a walk, and Oliver Dunn notched a single to put runners on first and third. After Dunn stole second, Alfaro blistered a single to center, plating Hoskins and Dunn to make it a 5-4 ballgame.

Rodriguez entered the game out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth, earning his first save of the season with two strikeouts over 4.0 scoreless, hitless frames. The outing by Rodriguez finalized a 5-4 win for the Sounds over the Knights.

The Nashville Sounds look to take control of the series in the penultimate game on Saturday. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.