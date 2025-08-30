APSU Football Stuns Middle Tennessee for Second-Ever FBS Victory in Season Opener

Murfreesboro, TN – It feels like 1987! For the second time in program history and the first since defeating Kansas State in the 1987 season opener, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team took down an FBS opponent, defeating Middle Tennessee, 34-14, Saturday at Johnny Floyd Stadium.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, Austin Peay (1-0) maintained no less than a 10-point lead throughout its victory against Middle Tennessee (0-1), outgaining the Blue Raiders in yardage, 341-153, while also holding MTSU to 0-12 on third down.

The Governors’ first two scoring drives came off a three-and-out and turnover on downs for MTSU, respectively. Quarterback Chris Parson connected with Jaden Robinson on a 22-yard touchdown pass on APSU’s first drive. Then a 36-yard reception by Shemar Kirk set up APSU at the one-yard line, leading to a one-yard touchdown run by Courtland Simmons to extend the lead to two scores.

A methodical, 17-play, nine-and-a-half-minute drive was then capped off by a Jackson Head touchdown midway through the second quarter, and the Governos took a 21-7 lead into the break after a late Blue Raiders’ score.

Austin Peay State University’s defense held MTSU to just 100 yards of total offense in the opening half. Blue Raiders’ quarterback Nicholas Vattiato also began the game 1-for-11 through the air before its late-second-quarter scoring drive.

After surrendering 58 rushing yards in the first half, the Governors thwarted the Blue Raiders’ run game, which totaled -14 yards on the ground off 10 attempts in the second half, a number which was aided by a quartet of Govs’ sacks.

Kicker Carson Smith connected on both of his field goals in the third quarter, with his first capping off a nine-play scoring drive on the first possession of the second half.

Quarterback Austin Smith entered the game late in the third quarter and then led the APSU Govs on a seven-play drive early in the fourth quarter, with the graduate signal caller calling his own number on a designed quarterback rush for the game’s final score midway through the period.

Parson led the APSU Govs with 142 yards and two touchdowns through the air, adding 34 rushing yards on 11 carries. Austin Smith finished the game with three completions for 51 yards, with five carries for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Kirk paced APSU’s wide receivers with three receptions for 69 yards. His final two receptions were directly followed by APSU touchdowns, while his first grab led to a Govs touchdown two plays later.

Defensively, Ellis Ellis Jr. paced APSU with six tackles and three pass breakups, while TJ Cox Jr. was one of five Govs with a sack. Cox Jr. ended the night with a career-high and team-best 1.5 sacks.

Vattiato finished the game 15-for-36 through the air with 105 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores going to Nahzae Cox, who paced the Blue Raiders’ receiving corps with six catches for 50 yards.

Jekail Middlebrook led MTSU’s rushing game with 11 carries for 48 yards.

Parker Hughes led the Blue Raiders’ defense with nine tackles and five solo stops.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team squares off with No. 4 Georgia in a September 6th 2:30pm contest at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Week 2 contest between the Govs and Bulldogs will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

APSU 7, MTSU 0 – 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:51

After forcing a Middle Tennessee three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Chris Parson led a seven-play drive capped off by both his and Jaden Robinson’s first touchdown as a Governor. Parson connected with Shemar Kirk on a 22-yard gain through the air on third-and-eight, and then found Robinson in the middle of the field for the first touchdown of 2025.

APSU 14, MTSU 0 – 8 plays, 53 yards, 3:06

A defensive stand again led to points for the offense, with a turnover on downs giving the APSU offense the ball at its 47-yard line. Faced with a fourth-and-two from the MTSU 45 following a quarterback scramble, Parson connected with tight end Jackson Head on a three-yard reception to advance the chains. He then found Shmar Kirk for 33 yards to put the ball on the one, and Courtland Simmons powered it in to extend Austin Peay’s lead to 14-0 in the opening quarter.

APSU 21, MTSU 0 – 17 plays, 89 yards, 9:30

The Governors took over on their 11-yard line following a 43-yard MTSU punt, and went on to orchestrate a 17-play, nine-and-a-half-minute drive in which they converted a trio of third downs. A 13-yard reception by Javious Bond was followed by a nine-yard rush by Nate Garnett Jr. on a jet sweep.

Garnett Jr.’s rush was the first of seven-straight runs for the Governors, who advanced to the MTSU 42-yard line following a three-yard carry by Simmons on third-and-two.



A 17-yard rush by Simmons on the 13th play of the drive put the Governors on the Blue Raiders’ 32 and – after finding Kirk for an 11-yard completion three plays later – Parson connected with a wide-open Jackson Head in the endzone to make it a 21-point APSU advantage.

APSU 21, MTSU 7 – 6 plays, 67 yards, 1:34

After exchanging scoreless possessions, Middle Tennessee advanced to the APSU 37 following a 12-yard pass by quarterback Nicholas Vattiato. An APSU offsides was followed by a defensive pass interference, which gave MTSU the ball on the five-yard line. A five-yard touchdown completion to Nahzae Cox with 46 seconds remaining in the half gave the Blue Raiders their first points game and cut the APSU lead to 14.

APSU 24, MTSU 7– 9 plays, 52 yards, 3:56

Facing a third-and-15 from its own 20-yard line on the opening drive of the second half, a six-yard scramble by Chris Parson was followed by an MTSU unsportsmanlike penalty to give the Govs an automatic first down. Two plays later, the Govs also were aided by a defensive pass interference. After a 13-yard rush by Javious Bond, the Govs were unable to advance further, and Carson Smith capped off the drive with a 40-yard field goal.

APSU 24, MTSU 14 – 5 plays, 44 yards, 2:06

After forcing a three-and-out, Middle Tennessee took over on the APSU 44-yard line, and advanced to the APSU 27 following a roughing the passer call. A pair of rushing attempts totaled 13 yards and Vattiato found Cox in the endzone for the second time.

APSU 27, MTSU 14 – 5 plays, 25 yards, 2:07

After its second fourth-down stop, Austin Peay took over on the Middle Tennessee 44-yard line. Quarterback Austin Smith connected with Nate Garnett Jr. for a 41-yard completion on the first play of the drive. A penalty, incomplete pass, and sack then resulted in Carson Smith trotting back out and connecting on a 36-yard field goal attempt.

APSU 34, MTSU 14 – 7 plays, 28 yards, 3:52

A 55-yard punt return by Javious Bond put the Governors on MTSU’s 28-yard line. Austin Smith converted both of the drive’s third downs on quarterback scrambles, before calling his own number on first-and-goal from the two-yard line for the final score of the night.