Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 30th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing field testing on SR 13.

On September 3rd – 4th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction (MM 0 – 11.38).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be various lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for rumble strips, thermoplastic, and pavement markings (MM 5 – 11.63).

Benton County and Humphreys County – I-40

Bridge sweeping.

8/28, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating mobile operations in both directions on shoulders for sweeping operations (MM 133 – 135).

Cheatham County – SR 12

Removing & replacing snowplowable pavement markers.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be a mobile operation in both directions for removing and replacing lenses.

Cheatham County and Robertson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County – line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for degrassing, milling, and paving operations (MM 25 – 31.6).

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for texture coat application.

Drain cleaning.

9/3, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Exit 43 on I-24 eastbound will be closed for drain cleaning.

Paving.

9/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right eastbound lane closure for paving (MM 34 – 36.5).

9/3, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right westbound lane closure for paving (MM 39.2 – 40.7).

Removing & replacing snowplowable pavement markers.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be a mobile operation in both directions for removing and replacing lenses (MM 40.2 – 44.25, 46.8 – 48.1, 49.8 – 53).

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 and I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 westbound for milling and paving operations. Ramps will be temporarily closed as needed.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work. there will be a bridge deck pour on 8/28, 9/3, and 9/4 (MM 194 – 196).



The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion joint repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for degrassing and milling operations.

Davidson County – I-65

Resurfacing on I-65 from near Armory Drive to I-40.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for striping and texture coating (MM 79 – 85).

Drain inlet cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for drain inlet cleaning.

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River bridge.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for epoxy overlay work on a flyover bridge over the I-40 ramp (MM84 – 87.4).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

LOOK AHEAD: 9/4 – 9/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 for setting beams (MM 95 – 99).



Nightly, (excluding weekends and holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – SR 1

Field testing.

9/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction (MM 6.7 – 10.18).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation and maintenance.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Robertson County and Sumner County – I-65

Shoulder repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be a temporary shoulder closure in both directions to repair the unpaved shoulder drop-off.

Robertson County – SR 257

Field testing.

8/28, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction (MM 5.8 – 11.69).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

