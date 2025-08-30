Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Launches Presale for “The Rocky Horror Show” Tickets

Clarksville, TN – Presale for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s 13th annual production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is going on now! For the remainder of the week, Season 43 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, to book tickets in advance for The Rocky Horror Show before they go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 1st!

Friday, October 17th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 18th at 7:00pm

Thursday, October 23rd at 7:00pm

Friday, October 24th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 25th at 7:00pm

Thursday, October 30th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 31st at 7:00pm

Friday, October 31st at 11:59pm

This production contains pulsating lighting and fog effects, strong language and content intended for mature audiences only. Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite Rocky Horror attire. Bags of props will also be available for $5.00 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

Please note: Due to construction delays for the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, we will remain in our current location a little longer, so “The Rocky Horror Show” will be presented at 100 Franklin Street. We can’t wait to see you in Season 43!

Haven’t purchased a Season 43 Ten-Pack or Eight-Pack of tickets yet? No problem! Purchase your Season 42 Ten-Pack here or at the link below.

Buy TICKETS for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.