Labor Day Barbecue Safety Tips: Staying Safe with Gas, Pellet, and Charcoal Grills

Clarksville, TN – As families across Tennessee prepare to celebrate Labor Day with backyard barbecues, it’s essential to stay safe when firing up the grill. With millions expected to gather outdoors for food and festivities, improper grill use remains one of the top causes of holiday-related fires and injuries.

Gas grills should always be checked for leaks before use. Inspect hoses for cracks or brittleness, ensure connections are tight, and never ignite a grill indoors or under overhangs. A simple soapy water test can help detect leaks before lighting.

For pellet grills, safety begins with proper storage of pellets in a dry, cool space. Wet or improperly stored pellets can lead to uneven burns or flare-ups. Always plug grills directly into a grounded outlet, avoid overloading circuits, and keep electrical cords clear of walkways to prevent accidents.

Charcoal grill users should only use starter fluid designed for grilling — never gasoline or other flammable liquids. Charcoal should be lit in a well-ventilated area, and hot coals must be completely extinguished before disposal. Placing cooled ashes in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid can help avoid accidental fires.

No matter the type of grill, it’s best to keep children and pets at least three feet away from the cooking area. A fire extinguisher, a bucket of water, or sand should always be nearby in case of an emergency.

Labor Day should be about good food and good company — not an emergency room visit. A few extra minutes of caution can prevent a tragedy. With gas, pellet, and charcoal grills all popular this time of year, the key ingredient in every holiday cookout should be safety.