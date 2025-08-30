Nashville Sounds Earns Third Straight Victory, Blanks Charlotte Knights 10-0

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds earned their third straight win and secured at worst a series split as they took down the Charlotte Knights 10-0 on Saturday night. Chad Patrick set the tone on the mound with six scoreless innings for his seventh quality start of the season.

Jared Oliva continues to climb up the franchise leaderboard for steals in a season after swiping a base and finishing the night with his 21st multi-hit game of the year.

Nashville jumped out to an early lead thanks to runs in each of their first two innings at the plate. Tyler Black kept the bottom of the first alive with a two out single before moving to third on the second straight Nashville single of the inning.

A delayed double steal worked to perfection with Black able to steal home and the Sounds their first run of the game. Each of the first two batters in the bottom of the second reached base with Ethan Murray collecting a sacrifice fly RBI to give Patrick a two-run lead to work with on the mound.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. made it a two-hit night with a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-0 before the Sounds separated themselves with a five-run bottom of the fifth. Three walks, a wild pitch, and RBI triple for Daz Cameron began the big inning for Nashville. Raynel Delgado scored one with a RBI single and Eric Haase capped the frame with a two-RBI double to make it 8-0.

Patrick put a bow on his six scoreless frames with a three-up, three-down top of the sixth. The right-hander ended the night with five strikeouts and only two hits allowed and worked around three walks to secure his first quality start since July 11 on the road in Durham.

Josh Maciejewski was the first man out of the bullpen for the Sounds. The left-hander started his night by striking out two of the first three he faced and made it nine straight Knights retired. The streak extended to 12 straight after he worked his second straight 1-2-3 inning in the top of the eighth. Tyler Black blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth off Charlotte reliever Ben Peoples to get the Sounds to double digit runs on the night.

Will Childers headed to the mound for Nashville in the top of the ninth. He worked the fourth straight three-up, three-down inning for Nashville to help retire 15 straight Charlotte batters to end the game and hold the Knights to two or fewer hits for just the fourth time this season.

RHP Garrett Stallings (3-3, 4.56 ERA) will make his second start of the series as the Sounds go for the series win on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT.