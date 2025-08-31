72.4 F
Education

APSU College of Business to Honor Two ‘Legends of Business’ in Fall Speaker Series

By News Staff
The Legends of Business speaker series at Austin Peay State University brings local business leaders on campus to share their perspectives with students, faculty, and staff. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNThe Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business and Legends Bank will host two events this fall for the Legends of Business speaker series, on September 10th and October 29th from 12:15pm to 1:15pm in the Legends Bank Lecture Hall at APSU.

Guest speakers include Stephanie Coleman, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Joy Johnson-Carruthers, founder of JTraining Solutions and president-elect of the Middle Tennessee Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“The Legends speaker series has become our signature within our college thanks to our continued partnership with Legends Bank,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “This year, we’re taking it a step further with the installation of our Legends of Business wall, permanently acknowledging our distinguished guests and the impact they’ve made in the business world. We look forward to adding Stephanie and Joy this fall as they both offer unique perspectives in business leadership.”

About the Speakers

September 10th – Stephanie Coleman

Stephanie Coleman is the president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Prior to becoming CEO, she served as the chamber’s chief talent development officer and led efforts to strengthen the region’s workforce, including a $7 million initiative to expand career pathways in high-wage, high-demand industries.

October 29th – Joy Johnson-Carruthers

Joy Johnson-Carruthers is the CEO of JTraining Solutions. She tackles tough workplace topics like bias, civility, and generational clashes with real-talk, respect, and results. Johnson-Carruthers helps organizations reduce turnover, boost engagement, and build cultures where people thrive. She is also a U.S. Army veteran, former police officer, and current president-elect of the Middle Tennessee Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), one of the largest HR associations in the nation.

Events are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can expect unique insights into the speakers’ diverse experiences in business and leadership.

For more information about the speaker series, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.

