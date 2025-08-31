APSU College of Business to Honor Two ‘Legends of Business’ in Fall Speaker Series

Clarksville, TN – , on from at APSU.

Guest speakers include Stephanie Coleman, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Joy Johnson-Carruthers, founder of JTraining Solutions and president-elect of the Middle Tennessee Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“This year, we’re taking it a step further with the installation of our Legends of Business wall, permanently acknowledging our distinguished guests and the impact they’ve made in the business world. as they both offer unique perspectives in business leadership.”

About the Speakers

September 10th – Stephanie Coleman

Stephanie Coleman is the president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Prior to becoming CEO, she served as the chamber’s chief talent development officer and led efforts to strengthen the region’s workforce, including a $7 million initiative to expand career pathways in high-wage, high-demand industries.

October 29th – Joy Johnson-Carruthers

Joy Johnson-Carruthers is the CEO of JTraining Solutions. She tackles tough workplace topics like bias, civility, and generational clashes with real-talk, respect, and results. Johnson-Carruthers helps organizations reduce turnover, boost engagement, and build cultures where people thrive. She is also a U.S. Army veteran, former police officer, and current president-elect of the Middle Tennessee Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), one of the largest HR associations in the nation.

Events are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can expect unique insights into the speakers’ diverse experiences in business and leadership.

For more information about the speaker series, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.