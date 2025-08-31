Austin Peay State University’s Day of Service Breaks Records with Thousands of Hours Given Back

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) started the semester off strong with a record-high 1,780 volunteers contributing 3,221 service hours across Clarksville during the third annual Peayple in the Community – Day of Service.

Alexandra Wills, APSU’s director for Community Engagement & Sustainability, coordinated volunteers as they worked to assist 40 nonprofits and 15 local schools. From packaging meals to donating blood, students, faculty, and staff found many ways to show their support for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

“What a day – the weather was wonderful, our Gov spirit was strong, and APSU showed up for the third annual day of service with passion and pride,” Wills said. “We are so proud to serve our community and instill in our freshman class these important traditions that exemplify our campus culture of giving back.”

In addition to benefiting local nonprofits, the day left a lasting impression on volunteers from across campus.

“I think this is a really great way to start off the school year,” said Ariana Williamson, a freshman public management major. “It’s going to put us in a position to continue volunteering throughout our time here, and it shows us what we can do in the community.”

Williamson joined several other students from Austin Peay State University’s ENGAGE Living & Learning Community to clean the playground at the Little Govs Child Learning Center. The nationally accredited program offers a play-based curriculum for children ages 2-5.

“I love little kids, and appreciate being able to help them out,” said MaKayla Caviness, a sophomore education major. “I also learned that we can volunteer at Little Govs throughout the year, and that’s definitely something I want to get involved with. I’m planning to be back here tomorrow morning.”

Participants also built connections beyond the classroom while working on various service projects.

“I signed up because I wanted to meet lots of students from another country to broaden my view and knowledge,” said Gi-Ho Cheon, a senior engineering major and foreign exchange student. “I saw an application form for this when I had my orientation, and I thought it looked fun. I’ve really enjoyed being out here.”

Cheon was part of a group that traveled to the Wade Bourne Nature Center, a museum and event space that promotes conservation. Volunteers removed trees from underneath electrical lines, planted native seeds, and cleared invasive blackberry bushes to support native pollinators.

“I like being part of an institution that shows up for the community, and it felt like the right thing to do to pitch in,” said Dr. Madeline Giefer, an associate professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. “It was also a chance to get outside and do some manual labor … I do most of my work for the environment on a computer or in a classroom, and it’s good to be out here reconnecting with the earth and the ecosystem.”

Jenna Miskowic, programming specialist for the Wade Bourne Nature Center, said the volunteers finished in a few hours what could have taken their entire staff several days.

“This is the third year we’ve had Austin Peay State University here,” she said. “We love having them back because we always get huge projects done that really matter not only to the staff here, but to the people who come to this park.”

Other community partners saw a similar impact, including the Salvation Army’s Clarksville Corps. The organization provides a variety of social services, from food distribution and financial assistance to case management and shelter for families in need.

“The Salvation Army is built on a foundation of volunteers, and having their support is very fundamental to what we do,” said Rob Williams, the director of operations for the Salvation Army’s Clarksville Corps. “It extends our ability to do our job, and to serve and meet people where they are. Having volunteers like these folks from Austin Peay State University who are willing to come support us in what we do, it goes beyond words.”

Faculty from the Eriksson College of Education spent the afternoon trimming overgrown plants outside the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store to keep the space welcoming for the community.

“I think it’s really important for us to show that we care about our community here in Clarksville and to give back,” said Dr. Terri Clark, associate professor of education. “I’ve participated in every event since we’ve started doing this … [and] I’d encourage anyone who can help to get out and serve because there are plenty of opportunities.”

“They started Peayple in the Community during my first year, so I was really excited as a freshman to be introduced to something like that,” she said. “Ever since then, it’s been a fun tradition for me to get out and volunteer before classes start. I enjoy being a part of the community and doing something to help out, and it’s really rewarding.” This year, Nave signed up to help create a banner and write letters for residents in the Tennessee State Veterans Home. Her father and grandfather both served in the military for over 20 years, so the project was especially meaningful to her.

“We want to be appreciative and provide some type of support, because a lot of veterans, including myself, can feel forgotten when we transition out of the military,” said site coordinator Tony Munoz, career counselor for APSU’s Military-Affiliated Professionals Program. “There are a lot of veterans who suffer from things like PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and things like this can show them there are people out there who care for them.”



The project also resonated with junior Brooke Gomora, whose father served in the Navy, and it gave her a chance to connect with the Austin Peay State University community as a new student.



“I transferred here recently, so I really didn’t have a lot of connections and wanted to take every opportunity to meet new people,” Gomora said. “I think it’s great that APSU starts the school year like this. My old school didn’t, and I think community service is very important. This is something I want to keep doing, and I’m already looking forward to the next time.”