Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 31st – September 4th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents can look forward to a warm and mostly sunny start to the week as Labor Day arrives, but midweek rain chances return before cooler, crisp air settles in by Thursday night.

Here’s the detailed forecast for the coming days across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85, as a steady north-northeast wind around 10 mph keeps conditions comfortable.

Sunday Night skies turn partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to a cool 57 degrees. Winds will ease to about 5 mph from the north-northeast.

Labor Day Monday promises mostly sunny skies and a pleasant high near 87. Winds will shift from the northeast to southeast by morning, staying light around 5 mph.

Monday Night brings mostly cloudy skies with a mild low near 60. Winds from the east-northeast will fade to calm by the evening.

Tuesday sees a shift as rain chances increase. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms develops after 10:00am, with partly sunny skies and highs near 82. Winds remain light, turning south-southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night continues with a 50% chance of showers and storms under mostly cloudy skies. Lows settle near 59 with calm winds after an east-southeast breeze.

Wednesday brings a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 82. Winds shift from the south to west at around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night clears up with a low near 59 and only a slight 20% chance of showers. A light south wind continues overnight.

Thursday keeps a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be cooler, near 77, with a northwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night turns crisp and clear, with lows dropping to around 48 – the coolest night of the week.

With a warm and sunny start, scattered storms midweek, and a refreshing cool-down by Thursday night, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a little bit of everything in the days ahead.