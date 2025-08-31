Nashville Sounds Earn Back-to-Back Shutouts with 7-0 Win Over Charlotte Knights

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds recorded their second consecutive shutout in a 7-0 win over the Charlotte Knights on Sunday from First Horizon Park. Garrett Stallings punched out seven over 6.0 scoreless frames, while Daz Cameron launched his 16th homer of the season.

The Sounds offense scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Knights starter Chase Plymell. Cameron rocketed a solo homer to put Nashville up 1-0. After Rhys Hoskins and Tyler Black worked back-to-back walks, Jared Oliva ripped an RBI single to center. A wild pitch allowed Black to score from third and make it a 3-0 ballgame. With Oliva at second, Ernesto Martinez Jr. doubled to left, scoring Oliva to increase the lead 4-0.

Stallings tossed a shutout sixth inning, finalizing a quality start for the right-hander. Overall, he struck out seven and allowed just two hits over 6.0 scoreless innings.

Nashville broke it open in the bottom of the seventh off Charlotte reliever Jairo Iriarte. With the bases loaded, Jeferson Quero earned an RBI sacrifice fly to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Raynel Delgado and Oliva each collected RBI singles, extending the lead 7-0.

Sounds reliever Blake Holub tossed a scoreless ninth, finishing a 7-0 win for the Sounds.

Nashville takes Monday off before beginning a six-game series on Tuesday against the Norfolk Tides. First pitch from Harbor Park Stadium is set for 5:35pm CT.