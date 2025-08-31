Top Fall Festivals and Events to Experience in Tennessee This Season

Nashville, TN – Red, orange, and yellow autumn leaves burst through the trees; colorful hikes, campfires, fall fun at pumpkin patches and festivals await, the aroma of pumpkin, apple, and s’mores wafts through the crisp air; and ghost stories echo through the haunted hills. Here’s what to add to your bucket list this fall in Tennessee.

Fall-Tastic Fun

Enchanted Pumpkin Patch at Rock City – Chattanooga

Rock City transforms during the Enchanted Pumpkin Patch (September 26th-October 31st) with thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, towering sculptures, huge scarecrows, lit trails enchanted by Rock City’s legendary witch, face paining, magic shows, music, hay bale tractor maze and seasonal bites.

Haunting Histories at Ruby Falls – Chattanooga

By the light of handheld lanterns, hear cryptic tales and legendary ghost stories of underground passageways of Ruby Falls. The Lantern Tour: Ghost Walk Edition takes place after hours on select dates in September and October. For a cozily curated autumn adventure, plan with ease using Harvest Trails and Campfire Tales: Your Perfect Autumn Itinerary in Chattanooga.

Gatlinburg SkyPark Hiking Trails – Gatlinburg

Explore the sky-high adventure at Gatlinburg’s SkyPark. While most people know SkyPark for its record-breaking SkyBridge, the park’s trail system provides an equally memorable experience for outdoor enthusiasts of all adventure levels. The SkyPark’s 1.5 miles of professionally built hiking trails provide fantastic viewing of fall foliage while surrounded by beautiful views of Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Discover scenic drives and hikes for more ways to see fall colors throughout the Smokies.

Cowboy Ranch Stay – Dunlap

Gallop into Tennessee International Dude & Guest Ranch for fall family fun in the picturesque Sequatchie Valley. Stays can include fun farm chores, delicious farm to table breakfast, lodging in a cowboy cabin, campfire s’mores and horseback riding.

Apples for Days at Apple Barn – Sevierville

Apple Barn Cider Mill & General Store is home to two restaurants, a winery, cider house, creamery, bakery, general store, candy factory, candle shop and a working orchard. Apples are milled in-house and used for craft cider at Apple Barn Hard Cider Company.

Fall Fun on the Farm – Jefferson City

Embrace the spirit of the season with a visit to Echo Valley Farm and Corn Maze or Ballinger Farm in Jefferson City. Here, you can pick your own pumpkins, navigate a challenging corn maze, or enjoy a relaxing hayride through the crisp autumn air. For a truly unique experience, head to Cedar Pond Farms and meet their majestic Scottish Highland cows!

Get into the Fall Spirit – Knoxville

Get into the fall spirit at Deep Well Farm Corn Maze, featuring wagon hayrides, corn mazes, and memories made in the pumpkin patch. Visit the country barn store at Maple Lane Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch to pick up seasonal décor, candy treats and explore the maze! Stroll through outdoor craft fairs, or take in the sounds and sights of a festive Knoxville Oktoberfest at Schulz Bräu Brewing Co. Don’t miss the harvest at the downtown Market Square Farmers Market, spooky activities across Knox County, plus an array of fall events happening around town.

Cheekwood Harvest – Nashville

As crisp air moves in and leaves start to change, the fall season shines during Cheekwood Harvest at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens (September 13th-October 30th), a celebration of autumn filled with mums, a community scarecrow trail, thousands of colorful pumpkins, chrysanthemums, new Harvest NIGHTS, a jack-o-’lantern topiary, and familiar favorites like the Japanese Moon Viewing, Halloween Pooch Party, El Dia de los Muertos, seasonal libations and musical performances.

Cedarwood Pumpkin Patch – McMinnville

Celebrate the season at the 25th annual Cedarwood Pumpkin Patch, where fall fun meets small-town magic, open September 20th-October 31st. Stroll the fields to find your perfect pumpkin, get lost in family-friendly corn mazes, meet furry friends at the petting zoo, bounce the day away on the jump pad, savor seasonal treats, cozy up by the bonfire with live music by the pond and make photo-worthy memories. Don’t miss the brand-new 100-foot Super Slide for thrills the whole family will love.

Scarecrows, Artisans & Fall Celebrations – Granville

Nestled on the banks of the Cumberland River, just one hour east of Nashville, experience the small-town charm of fall in Historic Granville with a Scarecrow & Artisan’s Festival, Quilt Show, Jazz on the Cumberland and Cornbread & Tennessee Spirits Tasting & Festival. Details on fall events.

The Best Smelling County in Tennessee – Robertson County

A smell locals and visitors wait for all year: Smoking Barn Season. Drive down country roads with the windows down, take in the nostalgic smell and learn about the heritage and process behind it. Enjoy a stroll in Springfield Square, take in views at an orchard in Adams, grab a milkshake with two straws in Cross Plains or stop by a farm store in Orlinda. Small town charm awaits with big experiences in Robertson County.

Colorblind Viewfinders – Statewide

Installed at 15 scenic lookouts across Tennessee, colorblind viewfinders with innovative EnChroma® lenses, help more travelers and residents experience scenic beauty. These first-of-their-kind devices alleviate red-green colorblindness, enabling people with colorblindness to see a broader range of the clear, vibrant colors that Tennessee’s beautiful fall foliage has to offer.

Fall Festivals

Gatlinburg (August 29th-November 2nd) – Autumn’s changing leaves burst in the Smokies. During Anakeesta’s Bear-Varian Fall Festival, visitors can enjoy fall décor, seasonal entertainment and Bavarian-inspired eats while sampling beer from several local and regional craft breweries.

Sevierville (September 5th-November 1st) SkyLand Ranch’s Apple Harvest Festival is the perfect way to experience the magic of fall with seasonal apple treats, fall-themed foods, live entertainment and the changing leaves of the Smoky Mountains.

Vonore (September 6th-7th) – Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, Tennessee’s only tribally owned museum, hosts the Cherokee Fall Festival, with Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, dance, blacksmithing and living history demonstrations and authentic dishes.

Pigeon Forge (September 12th-October 27th) – Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana celebrates the beauty of fall in the Smokies. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, previously named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays, a showcase of spectacular artists, creative culinary items, artisans and fall fun.

Charleston (September 13th) – The International Cowpea Festival & Cook-off is a tradition that brings visitors from around the country to enjoy culinary cowpea creations and nationally renowned music artists. Activities include a Cowpea 5K and 1-mile run, handmade crafts and fun.

Oneida (September 20th) – Enjoy captivating tales, live music, traditional crafts and hands-on activities set against the backdrop of Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area during the Haunting in the Hills Storytelling Festival at Bandy Creek Visitors Center. Pro tip: Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Knoxville (September 20th) – Party like its 1745 at Marble Springs State Historic Site. Celebrate John Sevier’s 280th birthday with 18th century games, music, storytelling and immersive demonstrations of blacksmithing, salt-making, open-hearth cooking, weaving and more.

Memphis (September 26th) – Gather around the fire, roast hot dogs and build the ultimate s’mores while kicking back with two complimentary drinks – your choice of spiked apple cider, local, beer or wine – and listen to live music during Campfire & Cocktails at Memphis Botanic Garden.

Chattanooga (September 26th) – Go hog wild at Chattanooga’s Bacon & Barrel Festival. Enjoy tasty bacon dishes from restaurants and vote for your favorite. Tickets include unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes, 12 whiskey samples, live music and fun photo ops.

Dandridge (September 26th-27th) – The Dandridge Scots-Irish Festival on Historic Main Street features an opening concert, food truck, ale garden, parade, pipe bands, Celtic music, playground, a dog parade and tasty treats.

Niota (September 27th) – Celebrate courage, community and the power of a mother’s voice at Febb Fest, honoring Febb Burn, the woman whose powerful letter to her son, Harry T. Burn, helped secure the ratification of the 19th amendment. The festival includes music, engaging activities, local food, a showcase of women-owned businesses and workshops.

Tiptonville (October 3rd-5th) – Get your holiday shopping started early at the Reelfoot Arts & Crafts Festival, featuring thousands of handcrafted products, art, ceramics, sculptures and live music. Come enjoy the festival and enjoy local flavor at restaurants, go fishing or take a nature walk.

Jonesborough (October 3rd-5th) – Hear captivating tales at the world-renowned National Storytelling Festival in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee’s oldest town. The festival celebrates Appalachian oral traditions while embracing diverse voices, reflecting the richness of Tennessee’s cultural heritage.

Centerville (October 4th-5th) – Taste the sweetness along the Puddin’ Path at the National Banana Pudding Festival. Watch the live national cook-off featuring chefs whipping up their best recipe for judges. Enjoy shopping, live music and a kid-friendly activities in the Little ‘Nanners Kid’s area.

Lynchburg (October 11th-12th) – Barbecue teams around the world come to Lynchburg for the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue. More than 40,000 people attend the event to sample barbecue, see the competition at Wiseman Park and shop at booths around town.

Brownsville (October 18th) – Arts, hundreds of craft vendors, live music, children’s activities, cornhole and a pie baking competition are on tap at Hatchie Fall Fest on Brownsville’s historic Court Square.

Bell Buckle (October 18th-19th) – The popular Webb Art and Craft Festival in Bell Buckle is a juried festival with handmade arts and crafts by local and regional artists. Browse for unique gifts like pottery, metal works, woodworking, jewelry, textiles and more. Live music, food trucks serving cuisine from around the world and an additional 700 booths of shopping and exploring downtown.

Hendersonville (October 23rd-25th) – The 5th annual Hendersonville Pig Fest at Veteran’s Park features live music, ALL-STAR Wrestling Match, backyard BBQ competition, food trucks, parking palette painting and a kid’s zone, all supporting local charities and non-profits.

Franklin (October 25th) – Middle Tennessee’s largest family fall festival, PumpkinFest Fall Festival, stretches along Franklin’s picturesque Main Street and downtown Franklin with festive fun. Shop and browse more than 140 artisan and craft booths, enjoy the PetZone, KidZone and EndZone themed areas, entertainment, whiskey lounge, beer garden, and pet and people costume contests.

Townsend (November 1st) – The Townsend Grains & Grits Festival is full of southern spirits and gourmet grub with live entertainment, savory bites and sweet treats from local restaurants, a sample of craft spirits from regional distillers, and cozy fun nestled in the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.

Find events happening year-round in Tennessee by visiting tnvacation.com/calendar.

About The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.