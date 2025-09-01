81.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, September 1, 2025
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Central Avenue and surrounding areas

Traffic Detour; Central Avenue, Richardson Street, Daniel Street and Lynes Street

Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025, at 8:00am and will turn off water service on Central Avenue and surrounding areas.

Tuesday, September 2nd, 8:00am to 3:00pm.

  • Central Avenue (Woodard Street to Daniel Street)
  • Daniel Street (Central Avenue to Richardson Street)
  • Wall Street (Daniel Street to Lynes Street)

Daniel Street will be closed from Central Avenue to Richardson Street. Wall Street will be closed from Daniel Street to Lynes Street. Traffic will be detoured to Central Avenue, Richardson Street, Daniel Street and Lynes Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

