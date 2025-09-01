Marsha Blackburn Report: Securing Our Borders and Stopping Human Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – The humanitarian crisis at our southern border created by the Joe Biden administration’s far-left policies had devastating consequences, including an increase in human trafficking across the border. By refusing to secure the border, the Joe Biden administration created a humanitarian crisis that left hundreds of thousands of migrant children vulnerable to exploitation.

To ensure this does not happen again, I secured a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill that gives U.S. Customs and Border Patrol the authority to DNA test and fingerprint unaccompanied migrant children under the age of 14 to verify familial relationships and prevent human trafficking.

Thankfully, President Donald J. Trump has secured our borders by enforcing the rule of law, and Republicans now have the opportunity to ensure that such a humanitarian crisis never occurs again. I sent a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging her to utilize these resources.

Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

The One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) is already making America great again by delivering countless wins for the American people. Over the last few weeks, I’ve spoken with many Tennesseans who are celebrating the impact of this landmark law on their families, their businesses, and their pocketbooks. Read more about this in my weekly column, and check out my latest fact sheet to learn more about all that this legislation accomplishes for our state.

For too long, the Federal Reserve has operated behind closed doors while making decisions that impact the American economy. To hold the Fed accountable, I introduced the Federal Reserve Transparency Act, which would require a full audit of the Federal Reserve’s operations and increase congressional oversight of its decision-making. Throughout my service in Congress, I have worked to audit the Fed, and this legislation is necessary to shine a light on the Fed’s operations and provide transparency to Congress and American taxpayers. Read more here.

During a medical emergency, Tennesseans living in rural communities shouldn’t have to worry about access to emergency medical transportation, including air ambulance. To improve access to emergency air medical services, I introduced the Protecting Air Ambulance Services for Americans Act. By utilizing data collected under the No Surprises Act to update Medicare reimbursement rates, this would preserve critical access to life-saving air ambulance services for Tennesseans and all Americans, no matter where they live. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

When it comes to protecting precious children online, Meta has turned a blind eye to the devastating consequences of how its platforms are designed. Following a bombshell report exposing Meta’s latest failure to protect kids, I called for an investigation into the company and reiterated the critical need to pass my Kids Online Safety Act to stop Big Tech companies from exploiting innocent children. Read more here.