Altra Federal Credit Union Donates Nearly $8,000 to Local Schools Through Spirit Debit Card Program

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union is proud to support local high schools in the communities they serve through their High School Spirit Debit Card Giveback Program. The program allows community members to proudly show their school pride when making everyday purchases and help make a meaningful impact.

When someone opens a checking account at an Altra Federal Credit Union office (in-person) and chooses one of the High School Spirit instant issue debit cards, $5.00 is donated to that school! This is the program’s third year. Altra recently presented checks to many of the local high schools, donating nearly $8,000. Collectively, this program has donated nearly $28,000 to local schools.

The funds from this program are intended to support various school programs and activities, allowing schools to use as they see fit.

“Our commitment to supporting local schools is a core part of our mission and Helping Members Live Their Best Lives. This program has received great feedback because members can show their school spirit, help support their schools, and have a positive impact on students,” says Danielle Anderson, AVP, Financial Wellness & Youth Strategies.

A total of 26 schools received donations:

Central High School, La Crosse, WI

Century High School, Rochester, MN

Chapel Hill High School, Tyler, TX

Clarksville Academy, Clarksville, TN

Clarksville High School, Clarksville, TN

Holmen High School, Holmen, WI

John Marshall High School, Rochester, MN

Kenwood High School, Clarksville, TN

Kirkwood High School, Clarksville, TN

La Crescent-Hokah High School, La Crescent, MN

Lindale High School, Lindale, TX

Logan High School, La Crosse, WI

Mayo High School, Rochester, MN

Middle College at APSU, Clarksville, TN

Montgomery Central High School, Clarksville, TN

Northeast High School, Clarksville, TN

Northwest High School, Clarksville, TN

Onalaska High School, Onalaska, WI

Rossview High School, Clarksville, TN

Tyler Legacy High School, Tyler, TX

Tyler High School, Tyler, TX

Virtual Voyagers of CMCSS, Clarksville, TN

West Creek High School, Clarksville, TN

West Salem High School, West Salem, WI

Whitehouse High School, Whitehouse, TX

Winona Senior High School, Winona, MN

For more information about Altra’s High School Spirit Debit Card Giveback Program, visit www.altra.org/SchoolSpiritGiveback

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $3.0 billion in assets and more than 157,600 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org