80.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University Board of Trustees to Convene September 12th at...
Education

Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to Convene September 12th at O’Malley Welcome Center

News Staff
By News Staff
The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees hosts its quarterly meetings in the O’Malley Family Welcome Center. (Robyn White, APSU)
The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees hosts its quarterly meetings in the O’Malley Family Welcome Center. (Robyn White, APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNThe Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will hold its next quarterly meeting on Friday, September 12th, 2025, in the O’Malley Family Welcome Center at 317 College Street.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:45am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, and Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. Following its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn for a non-public executive session to discuss information on litigation and ongoing audits, as allowed by T.C.A. 4-35-108(b).   

The full board will meet after the Audit Committee’s executive session. Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and are also accessible via Zoom. Agendas and the Zoom link will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

In accordance with T.C.A. § 8-44-108(c)(2), one or more trustees may participate electronically. Therefore, members of the public will also have the opportunity to provide comments through electronic means.

Members of the public who wish to address the board regarding an item on the agenda must submit a request to the secretary of the board at trustees@apsu.edu no later than 72 hours before the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:010.

The email must include:

  • Requestor’s full name
  • Agenda topic
  • Whether they will participate in person or remotely via Zoom

Remote participants may be asked to join a practice session to ensure proper technology function.

Previous article
Update: Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Daniel Street for Water Valve Replacement, Detour in Place
Next article
Altra Federal Credit Union Donates Nearly $8,000 to Local Schools Through Spirit Debit Card Program
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information