Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to Convene September 12th at O’Malley Welcome Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will hold its next quarterly meeting on Friday, September 12th, 2025, in the O’Malley Family Welcome Center at 317 College Street.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:45am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, and Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. Following its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn for a non-public executive session to discuss information on litigation and ongoing audits, as allowed by T.C.A. 4-35-108(b).

The full board will meet after the Audit Committee’s executive session. Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and are also accessible via Zoom. Agendas and the Zoom link will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

In accordance with T.C.A. § 8-44-108(c)(2), one or more trustees may participate electronically. Therefore, members of the public will also have the opportunity to provide comments through electronic means.

Members of the public who wish to address the board regarding an item on the agenda must submit a request to the secretary of the board at trustees@apsu.edu no later than 72 hours before the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:010.

The email must include:

Requestor’s full name

Agenda topic

Whether they will participate in person or remotely via Zoom

Remote participants may be asked to join a practice session to ensure proper technology function.