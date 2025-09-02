Nashville Sounds Open Road Trip with Extra-Inning Victory Over Norfolk Tides, 4-3

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds began a six-game road trip by taking down the Norfolk Tides 4-3 in extra innings on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Tucker Davidson turned in his best start as a Sound, working five innings with eight strikeouts and Raynel Delgado collected his third straight multi-hit game, and fourth in his last five games for Nashville.

Davidson and the Sounds bullpen combined to work the final seven innings without allowing an earned run and held the Tides to 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position for the game.

Nashville took the first lead of the game with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Ethan Murray started the inning with the first of four singles in the frame for Nashville. Delgado earned the first of his two hits with a RBI single off Levi Wells before Rhys Hoskins tacked on the second run of the night with a RBI single to score Delgado and make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Tides answered back in the home half. Davidson allowed back-to-back singles before getting two outs and poised to leave two stranded as he did in the bottom of the second. Instead, a two-RBI double off the bat of Vimael Machin knotted things up at 2-2 before Davidson and the Sounds could escape the inning. Davidson would go on to retire seven of the next nine batters and get through the fifth inning in a tie game against his former club.

After the Hoskins RBI single in the third, Nashville was only able to put two runners aboard with a Steward Berroa single in the fifth and a Daz Cameron walk in the eighth. Cameron stole second to put himself in scoring position with one out in the inning but was left stranded.

On the mound in relief of Davidson, right-hander Easton McGee worked a perfect inning in the sixth and Will Childers worked around a pair of walks and a hit over 1.2 IP with two strikeouts. Jesus Liranzo worked 1.1 IP without allowing a hit and worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to help send the game to extra innings.

Jared Oliva promptly stole third base after beginning the extra inning on second base with Freddy Zamora drawing a leadoff walk to put runners on the corners. Oliva was able to tag up on a Berroa sac fly to put the first run across for either team since the third inning. Zamora advanced a base on the play as well and scored after a failed pickoff attempt ended up in center field to put Nashville ahead 4-2.

Blake Holub was on the mound for the Sounds in the bottom of the 10th. After issuing a leadoff walk of his own, a double steal put the potential tying run on second with no outs. Holub retired three straight with the Tides able to sneak across a run on a productive groundout before Holub was able to get two straight outs en route to his third save of the season.

The win gave Nashville a season-best fifth straight win and will look to extend it to six as the series continues on Wednesday night. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (7-7, 4.54 ERA) will get the start for Nashville against his former club. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.