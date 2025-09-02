Update: Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Daniel Street for Water Valve Replacement, Detour in Place

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has announced an update to today’s planned water valve replacement project. Daniel Street is now closed from Central Avenue to Richardson Street and Wall Street as crews continue repair work in the area.

Traffic is being detoured to Central Avenue, Richardson Street, and Lynes Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are strongly encouraged to slow down, follow the directions of flaggers, and consider alternate travel routes when possible.

The utility work, which began at 8:00am, is expected to be completed by approximately 3:00pm. At that time, water service will be restored and the affected roadways will reopen to traffic.

Clarksville Gas and Water reminds drivers to use caution near the work zone for the safety of both motorists and utility crews.

