Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Hosts Brian Coons Fall Tournament September 4th-5th in Clarksville

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Honors Legacy of Brian Coons with Home Tournament. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis program hosts the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, September 4th-5th, 2025, at the Governors Tennis Courts.  

The Brian Coons Fall Tournament is named after former Governor’s tennis player, Brian Coons, who passed away in June of 2023. Coons was a long-time supporter of Austin Peay State University Athletics and the tennis teams.  

The Governors finished last year’s event with 31 wins, with 22 wins on the first day and 9 on the second day.  

Austin Peay State University hosts Tennessee Tech, Alabama A&M, and Cumberland.  

Austin Peay State University begins the tournament with a 10:00am, Friday, with doubles matches between Alabama A&M and APSU, and Cumberland faces Tennessee Tech. APSU and Cumberland will compete as well as Tennessee Tech and Alabama A&M. There will be singles matches with Alabama A&M and APSU, as well as Tennessee Tech against Cumberland.  

Saturday’s matches also begin at 10:00am, with Austin Peay State University facing Tennessee Tech, and Alabama A&M will compete against Cumberland, both in singles matches. APSU will face Tennessee Tech in a doubles match, and Cumberland will do the same with Alabama A&M. The tournament will conclude with singles matchups between APSU and Cumberland as well as with Tennessee Tech and Alabama A&M.  

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).  

Following the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to Lebanon, Tennessee, for the Cumberland Invitational, September 13th-14th.  

