Nashville Sounds Extend Winning Streak to Six With 4-0 Shutout Win over Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – Behind the left arms of Robert Gasser and Bruce Zimmermann, the Nashville Sounds earned their sixth straight win, beating the Norfolk Tides 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The Sounds jumped out to an early lead with the help of Luis Urias, who turned in a three-hit game for Nashville in his first game since signing a minor league deal with the Brewers on Monday. It was one of four multi-hit game for the Sounds offensively who outhit the Tides 12-7 in the win.

Nashville plated two runs in the top of the first on three hits. Daz Cameron singled to lead off the game and stole second before moving to third on a Brandon Lockridge groundout. Rhys Hoskins put the first run of the game on the board with a sacrifice fly.

Tyler Black doubled and scored on Urias’ RBI single to make it 2-0. Urias was back to work in the third, keeping the inning alive by drawing a two-out walk. He moved to third on the first of two hits for Raynel Delgado and Urias put the Sounds up 3-0 by stealing home.

In his sixth Triple-A start of the season, Gasser allowed two singles over his three innings of work with five strikeouts, including two in a three-up, three-down bottom of the third before turning the ball over to Zimmermann.

The Tides looked destined to cut into the lead in the fifth after back-to-back hits allowed by Zimmermann had runners second and third with one out. Zimmermann ended the threat by striking out each of the next two batters to strand the runners.

The final Nashville run came in the top of the sixth when Delgado collected a two-out RBI single to score Lockridge who drew a leadoff walk in the inning.

Zimmermann worked out of more trouble in the bottom of the sixth with the Tides stringing together three straight singles to load the bases before Zimmermann earned his fifth strikeout on the night to strand the bases loaded. The southpaw added two more strikeouts in the seventh and worked around a leadoff walk in the eighth before picking up his eighth and final strikeout of the game to start the bottom of the night as he retired the side in order.

The final hit of the game for Urias came in the form of a two-out double in the top of the eighth. Ernesto Martinez Jr. used a single in the top of the ninth to make it five consecutive multi-hit games.

The Nashville Sounds look to extend the winning streak to seven games in an afternoon matinee at Harbor Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05am with RHP Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.96 ERA) getting the start for Nashville.