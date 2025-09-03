Tickets on Sale Now for Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Dig out your fishnet stockings and dust off your stilettos — that sweet transvestite and his motley crew are back at the Roxy Regional Theatre for the 13th year! In Richard O’Brien’s cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker, a creepy butler, and Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky. Prepare to do the “Time Warp” like you have never done it before!

Stay tuned for more details about the familiar faces (and some new ones!) you will see in this year’s production.

Friday, October 17th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 18th at 7:00pm

Thursday, October 23rd at 7:00pm

Friday, October 24th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 25th at 7:00pm

Thursday, October 30th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 31st at 7:00pm

Friday, October 31st at 11:59pm

The Rocky Horror Show is produced in part by Stuart Fillmore & Eric Goode, with additional funding support provided by Laurie Matta, and is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

This production contains pulsating lighting and fog effects, strong language and content intended for mature audiences only. Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite Rocky Horror attire. Bags of props will also be available for $5 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

Please note: Due to construction delays for the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, we will remain in our current location a little longer, so “The Rocky Horror Show” will be presented at 100 Franklin Street. We can’t wait to see you in Season 43!

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.