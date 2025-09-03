Voter Registration Deadline September 8th for Tennessee’s October 7th Special Primary Election

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today reminded all eligible Tennessee residents that they must register to vote by 11:59pm on Monday, September 8th, 2025, to be eligible to cast a ballot in the October 7th Special Primary Election for the District 7 Vacancy in the United States House of Representatives.

“When you don’t vote, your voice will be overshadowed by those who do vote. In Tennessee, we want every eligible Tennessean to vote, but the first step is registering to vote,” said Secretary Hargett. “This election will have national implications, if you have not registered or need to update your information, we encourage you to do so before the registration deadline.”

Registering to vote, updating, or checking your registration status is fast, easy, and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov, or the GoVoteTN App.

Using a computer, phone, or tablet, citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in a matter of minutes.

“For the fourth year in a row, the State of Tennessee has been ranked number one in Election Integrity. We want all eligible Tennesseans that register to vote and cast a ballot in this election to experience our secure elections and let their voices be heard,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by September 8th. Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.

Early voting for the October 7th Special Primary Election for the District 7 Vacancy in the United States House of Representatives begins Wednesday, September 17th, and runs through Thursday, October 2nd.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov or download the free GoVoteTN App.