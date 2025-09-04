APSU Women’s Soccer Suffers Narrow Loss to Evansville in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team fell to Evansville in another one-score event following an early first-half goal from the Aces, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The first 36 minutes of the Thursday night match began with an early Evansville offense, as they outshot Austin Peay 5-1, with junior keeper Lauryn Berry coming away with four saves. Then, Berry collected her fifth save of the match before the ball was deflected into the left foot of Lily Kytassri for the only score of the night, coming in the 37th minute.

The script would flip in the second half, as Austin Peay State University went on the offensive and outshot Evansville 10-6. However, none of the Governors’ shots would go in after putting three on target to the Aces’ one.

Senior forward Ellie Dreas supplied the offense after taking a team-high three shots, with one landing on target. Junior defender Kerigan Kivisto and freshman midfielder Kylie Brandes followed close behind, each supplying a pair of shots on the night.

Berry started her fifth consecutive match, coming away with six saves in the full 90 minutes between the pipes.

Inside The Box Score

Three Govs play all 90 minutes – Lindsey Arnold, McKenna Hogan, and Brandes.

Ellie Dreas led the Govs with three shots on the night.

The Govs matched their season-high with four shots on goal.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team is set to close its three-game home stretch against Murray State, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.