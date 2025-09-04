Austin Peay State University Welcomes Nonprofits and Schools to 2025 Homecoming Parade

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is inviting community nonprofits, schools, and organizations to participate in its 80th Annual Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, and registration is open now.

This cherished tradition celebrates the university’s campus, the Governors, and the vibrant spirit of the Clarksville community. Marching bands, athletic teams, student organizations, JROTC programs, dance teams, cheerleaders, nonprofits, and more are welcome to participate either as walkers or by entering a float or vehicle.

APSU student organizations and campus departments will also host designated parade viewing locations along the route. This gives participants an opportunity to showcase their school or organization to the Austin Peay State University community and the greater Clarksville area.

Registration details and more information about the parade route and staging will be shared in the coming months. Interested groups are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in this year’s parade.

The parade will take place on College Street, which will be closed to traffic from 11:00am to 12:30pm to ensure a safe and festive environment for all participants and spectators.

For additional information, please get in touch with Dr. Ashley Kautz at kautza@apsu.edu or call 931.221.7431.