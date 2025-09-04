Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 4th-8th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and sunshine over the next several days as shifting weather patterns bring fluctuating temperatures.

After midweek storms, conditions will clear before another round of showers approaches heading into the weekend, with cooler nights settling in by Sunday.

Thursday, showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the morning and early afternoon, with a 40 percent chance of rain before 3:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, reaching a high of about 81 degrees. Winds will shift from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph to north-northwest later in the day.

Conditions will improve with mostly clear skies Thursday night and a low around 61 degrees. Winds will lighten, becoming calm after a light breeze from the north.

A warmer day is ahead on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to near 93 degrees. A slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop after 1:00pm. Winds will shift from the south to west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

On Friday night, the chances of rain increase as the evening progresses. A chance of showers and storms early will give way to showers likely after 1:00am, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Skies will turn mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Winds will shift to the north-northeast around 5 mph, and precipitation chances rise to 60 percent.

Morning showers are possible Saturday, with a chance of thunderstorms before 10:00am and additional showers lingering into early afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high near 72. Winds will be light from the north. Rain chances are around 40 percent.

Cooler air moves in on Saturday night under partly cloudy skies, dropping overnight temperatures to around 51 degrees. Winds will be light and variable, becoming calm.

A pleasant day is on tap Sunday with sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees. Winds from the north-northeast will range from 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night, there will be clear skies with a crisp low of about 49 degrees. Winds will remain light from the north-northeast.

On Monday, sunshine dominates the start of the workweek, with highs near 81 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are expected Monday night with a low near 55 degrees.

In summary, Clarksville residents should prepare for scattered storms midweek, a hot Friday, and another round of showers as the weekend begins. Cooler, more comfortable conditions will arrive by Saturday night, setting up a pleasant end to the weekend and a bright start to the new week.