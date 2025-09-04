Clarksville Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash at Tiny Town Road at Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) has responded to a two-vehicle crash at Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road. The crash occurred at approximately 5:32am, and the southbound lanes of Trenton Road are currently shut down.

Officers are working to get the roadway back open; however, motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time, but they do not appear to be life-threatening. No other information is available for release.