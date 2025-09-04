Cruisin’ in the Creek Car Show Rolls Back Into Cumberland City this Saturday, September 6th

Cumberland City, TN – Car enthusiasts, families, and community members alike are gearing up for a day of chrome, horsepower, and hometown fun at the 12th Annual Cruisin’ in the Creek Car Show, happening Saturday, September 6th, 2025, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 4506 Ellis Mills Road.

This beloved event, which runs rain or shine, promises to be one of the biggest gatherings yet, welcoming all cars, trucks, motorcycles, and rat rods to line up and shine.

With free entry for participants and donations accepted for the church’s building fund, the car show offers both a chance to show off prized vehicles and support a meaningful cause. Registration will take place from 9:00am to noon, with judging scheduled between 10:00am and 2:00pm, leading up to a thrilling awards ceremony at 2:00pm.

Spectators and participants can look forward to a wide range of awards, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophies, plus special honors for Top 100, Best of Show, People’s Choice, and Pastor’s Choice. In addition, attendees will have the chance to win big with exciting giveaways—a Craftsman Toolbox, two $500.00 gift cards, and even a $1,000 cash prize—but you must be present to claim the rewards.

Adding to the fun, the day will feature door prizes, a silent auction, and all-day concessions, ensuring plenty of reasons to stay, mingle, and enjoy the atmosphere. From polished classics to rugged rat rods, the Cruisin’ in the Creek Car Show is more than just an auto event—it’s a community celebration filled with faith, fellowship, and family-friendly fun.

So, grab your lawn chair, shine up your ride, and head to Cumberland City on September 6th. Whether you’re competing for trophies, hoping to win big, or simply there to admire the craftsmanship, the 12th Annual Cruisin’ in the Creek Car Show promises an unforgettable Saturday for car lovers of all ages.

About Yellow Creek Baptist Church

Yellow Creek Baptist Church envisions a church that makes a difference in the lives of people in our ministry area and throughout the world.

Sunday School is at 9:00am. Worship is Sundays at 10:00am.

On Wednesday night, they eat supper together at 5:45pm. It’s free. It doesn’t cost anything. Service is at 6:30pm

Everyone is welcome to come worship with them, come as you are.

Yellow Creek Baptist Church is located at 4506 Ellis Mills Road, Cumberland City, TN.

For more information call 931.289.2901 or visit www.yellowcreekbaptistchurch.com