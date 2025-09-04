F2CON Gaming Tournament Levels Up in Clarksville September 5th–7th

Clarksville, TN – Get ready, gamers—Clarksville’s biggest esports and gaming event of the year is back! F2CON returns September 5th–7th, 2025, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, bringing three days packed with adrenaline-pumping tournaments, family fun, and unforgettable showdowns.

Powered by CDE Lightband’s blazing-fast 100-gigabit internet, players will experience lag-free battles as they compete for glory on the main stage. This year’s tournament lineup is stacked, featuring top titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Guilty Gear, and more, with a massive $10,000 pot bonus up for grabs.

But F2CON isn’t just for hardcore competitors. Families, casual players, and fans can all join in the excitement with open play zones, interactive vendors, and plenty of food trucks fueling the fun. The weekend also includes cosplay celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, inviting fans to show off their creativity and favorite characters in a family-friendly environment.

Adding to the hype, Austin Peay State University’s Govs Gaming team will step into the esports spotlight for the very first time on Saturday, September 6, at noon, facing off against MTSU in a four-versus-four Tekken 8 showdown. The match will be livestreamed on Twitch, with a campus watch party hosted at APSU’s Morgan University Center. The winners will not only take home bragging rights but also a trophy and $2,500 for their club’s budget.

Whether you’re there to compete, cosplay, cheer, or simply enjoy the electric atmosphere, F2CON 2025 promises a weekend full of action and community.

For full tournament schedules, registration details, and more information, visit www.F2CON.com.

Photos From Last Year’s F2CON

