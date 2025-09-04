Legends Bank Names Albert Cartner Senior Vice President, Area Manager for Robertson County, Cheatham County

Clarksville, TN – Legends Bank is pleased to announce that Albert Cartner has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender, and Area Manager for the Robertson County and Cheatham County markets.

With nearly two decades of commercial lending and leadership experience, Cartner will oversee growth initiatives and customer relationship strategies in these key markets, furthering Legends Bank’s commitment to personalized community banking.

A 2003 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Cartner went on to complete the Graduate School of Banking at LSU in 2015. Originally from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, he has called Middle Tennessee home for the past decade.

Dedicated to serving his community, Cartner has held numerous leadership roles, including Treasurer and Deacon at Coopertown Church of Christ, Immediate Past Chair and former Chairman of the Board of the Robertson County Chamber of Commerce, and former President and current Sergeant at Arms of the Springfield Rotary Club.

“We are excited to have Albert join our team,” said Tommy Bates, Legends Bank President and CEO. “His leadership and experience will be critical to our growth in both Cheatham and Robertson County.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Albert join our team and help us continue to build upon all we’re doing to be the community bank of choice in Middle Tennessee,” said Jeremy Hoard, Executive VP/Chief Banking Officer. “Albert is a very experienced, professional, and energetic banker who has built a reputation on strong relationships with clients, friends and community members. I believe having him lead our efforts in Cheatham and Robertson counties will help us grow but more importantly help us serve the very essential needs of these communities.”

Cartner and his wife, Tiffany, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in September, reside in the area with their three children: Andrew (6), Elizabeth (4), and Delaney (2).

“I have been acquainted with many members of the Legends Bank team and leadership for several years,” said Cartner. “I have always admired how the bank takes care of employees, manages customer relationships, gives back to the community, and conducts business with a high level of efficiency and integrity. I am sincerely humbled to join such a highly respected institution and am extremely excited about our opportunities for growth in Cheatham and Robertson Counties and beyond.”

