Six Shutters Photography Collective returns with New Exhibition to Clarksville ARTWALK September 4th

Clarksville, TN – This September, the ‘Six Shutters’ photography collective brings a new exhibition to First Presbyterian Church during the Clarksville ARTWALK, Thursday, September 4th, 2025, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

This collective captures the heartbeat of the world around us—quiet corners, bustling streets, portraits, and sweeping urban scenes.

Each shutter click opens a window into a unique perspective, creating a collective dialogue about photography as both art and community expression.

Join the collective for an evening of urban energy and artistic vision.

This September, step into the streets through the eyes of Clarksville’s ‘Six Shutters’ participating photographers: Tony Centonze, D.C. Thomas, Jonathan Wheeler, Joshua Peltz, and Scott Hollingsworth.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

The featured photographers bring a variety of styles and approaches to the medium, including:

Jonathan Wheeler is a 2013 graduate of Austin Peay State University and a local Clarksville resident. He has a Bachelor of Science in English literature and a minor in art photography. He has traveled to many places in Asia, such as South Korea, Nepal, and Thailand, all the while documenting with his camera and sharing his experiences with those interested. You will most likely find Jonathan out in the wild, hiking, camping, and rock climbing. jonathanjwheeler.com

D.C. Thomas is known for her mixed media art, poetry, oil portraits, and ink abstracts. She began cultivating her sensibility for analog and digital photography during college in Bucharest, Romania. For this exhibit, Thomas will present a series of unaltered and in-camera black-and-white photographs captured during a 2016 visit to New York City. These pictures, including a study of One World Trade Center, serve as both a nod to the "City That Never Sleeps" and a quiet remembrance of 9/11. Through blurred figures and stark contrast, the images reflect the city's perpetual motion—its people rushing through the very urban landscape that both shapes their lives and bears the weight of memory. www.dcthom.com

Joshua Peltz— "In 2008, while on rest-and-recuperation leave from a 15-month tour in Iraq, I took two weeks and went to the big island of Hawaii. I had a point-and-shoot camera with me and got some pretty decent snapshots for memories of the trip, but it wasn't capturing what I wanted it to. Shortly thereafter, I invested in my first DSLR, a Canon Rebel XSi (really showing my age here), and took more than 20,000 shots over the next few years, learning the art of things like shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. I have been honored to be a working professional photographer and designer for over two years. I am a licensed Part-107 Small UAS pilot and an Army veteran." www.jpeltzphotodesign.com

The collective highlights both the range and the depth of photography as an art form.

The SIX SHUTTERS’ goal is to demonstrate how the shutter of a camera can serve as a window to countless worlds, from quiet personal moments to expansive landscapes, from intimate portraits to dynamic urban scenes.

SIX SHUTTERS is a chance to unite and present a broader conversation about what photography means to photographers as artists as members of the Clarksville community.

The opening reception on September 4th will offer guests a first look at this exhibit and a chance to meet the artists behind the work.

Everyone is encouraged to come celebrate the art of photography and experience the diverse perspectives showcased in SIX SHUTTERS.