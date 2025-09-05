APSU Volleyball Kicks Off Road Trip at Billiken Invitational in St. Louis

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team heads out on its first road trip of the season for the Billiken Invitational, September 5th-6th, in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Austin Peay (0-3, 0-0 ASUN) will face host Saint Louis and Western Illinois at 1:00pm and 3:00pm, respectively, and Murray State at 11:00am Saturday.

The Governors most recently competed in the Stacheville Invitational at the Winfield Dunn Center, where they dropped matches to Murray State, Xavier, and Tennessee Tech. The Governors took the Golden Eagles to five sets, but ultimately fell to their in-state rivals.

Taly Cloyd paced the Govs with 28 kills in three matches as Nya Browne had a .298 hitting percentage for the Stacheville Challenge.

Gianna Tagoa’i averaged 4.54 assists per set, totaling 59 over the weekend. Defensively, Reagan Anderson had 58 digs, averaging 4.46 per set, and Browne had 11 blocks.

Match Points

Head coach Evan Amstutz looks to pick up his first win at the Billiken Invitational.

The Governors are ranked first in the Atlantic Sun Conference with 1.92 aces per set and 25 total service aces.

Addi Hultquist is second in the ASUN with .64 aces per set and seven aces.

Reagan Anderson is second in the conference with 58 digs and is third with 4.46 digs per set.

Sarah Butler is third in the ASUN with six service aces.

??Scouting Report

The Billikens are 2-1 on the season, with wins against Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Their one loss of the season was a 0-3 loss against Valparaiso.

The APSU Govs are 3-10 overall against the Billikens, with the last matchup being a 3-1 Governor win, September 15th, 2023.

Western Illinois is 0-3 on the season, with losses against Quinnipiac, UT Arlington, and Bradley.

The all-time series of the Governors and the Leathernecks is 4-0, with the last matchup being a 3-0 Governor win, September 2nd, 2017.

Murray State is 1-2 on the season, with its only win against Austin Peay State University at the Stacheville Invitational.

The APSU Govs are 43-44 all-time against the Racers, with the last matchup being a 3-1 Racers win, August 29th.

