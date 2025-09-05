Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Taste, Odor Issues in Tap Water caused by Algae Bloom

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is currently experiencing aesthetic issues with its drinking water generating several complaints from customers, but assures the public their drinking water remains safe to drink and use.

These issues are caused by the warm and very dry weather conditions middle Tennessee has been experiencing in recent weeks. River flows are reduced from the lack of rain and several naturally-occurring varieties of algae bloom are in the source water.

Constituents including 2- Methylisoborneol (MIB) and Geosmin are released during the life cycle of the algae causing an “earthy” or “musty” taste in the drinking water. Humans can detect these constituents at very low thresholds, 10 parts per trillion (PPT) or less. MIB and Geosmin pose aesthetic issues with water quality and are not currently regulated by the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“I assure citizens that Clarksville’s water is safe to drink and use for daily use,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager. “Although temporary, I understand that the taste and odor from the algae bloom is offensive and I express my appreciation to the community and ask for understanding as our water system works through the warm and dry conditions and the issues it has naturally produced.”

CGW is committed to providing safe drinking water to its customers and is anticipating these aesthetic issues will subside with rain and cooler temperatures, hopefully in the near future. In the meantime, water may be filtered through a carbon filter that can help alleviate objective tastes and odors.

More water quality information may be viewed in the Clarksville Annual Drinking Water Quality Report online at http://www.clarksvilletn.gov/2024WaterQualityReport or call the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440.

