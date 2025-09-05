Montgomery County Tourism Up 8.8% With $419 Million Impact in 2024

Clarksville, TN – Visitors to Montgomery County generated $419,550,868 in spending in 2024, representing an 8.80% increase from 2023, according to newly released data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

“Clarksville-Montgomery County offers visitors a variety of experiences year-round,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chair Ginna Holleman. “As residents, we don’t always recognize or appreciate the scenic beauty of our community and its outdoor experiences, the variety of diverse restaurants, the strong arts and cultural elements, or the stunning architecture in our downtown. We offer a combination of assets that not every city does – certainly not cities our size.”

By The Numbers*

Direct visitor spending in Montgomery County generated $26,700,618 in state tax revenue and $16,077,782 in local tax revenue.

If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each household in Montgomery County would pay $507 more in state and local taxes.

Montgomery County ranked 9th among the 95 counties in Tennessee based on visitor spending.

26% of all spending in Montgomery County came from visitors.

28% of all visitor spending in Montgomery County happened at locally owned businesses.

*Research conducted by Tourism Economics, commissioned by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. The data above highlights the impact of visitors within the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Montgomery County and reflects direct visitor spending.

“I’m so grateful to our amazing tourism and hospitality industry for these remarkable results,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “The Tennessee Tourism team has been able to leverage bigger tourism budgets to help grow visitor spending over 36% in these last six years. We are leading the nation as one of just a few states that are aggressively growing tax revenue from non-Tennessee residents to benefit all seven million Tennesseans.”

Statewide, Tennessee’s tourism industry broke records for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, generating $31.66 billion in direct visitor spending and welcoming 147 million visitors.

“Our average hotel stay in 2024 increased to 2.4 nights,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady. “We’ve grown beyond single-night stays on the way to other final destinations. People are intentionally planning trips to Clarksville to visit friends and family, participate in multi-day sporting events, for business travel, and for purely leisure getaways to explore and experience our destination. Tourism positively impacts our economy and supports our tax base, which helps improve the quality of life for all residents.”

The 2024 Economic Impact on Travel Report analyzes statewide spending and visitation from domestic and international travelers to Tennessee. The report includes methodology used to determine visitor spending, tax generation, job creation, and more. The TN Travel Impact Interactive County Dashboard provides instant access to key metrics, statewide and by county, about the economic impact of travel to Tennessee. All data is sourced from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tourism Economics, with national benchmarks provided by U.S. Travel Association.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand.

Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. In 2024, direct visitor economic impact in Montgomery County totaled $419.5 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.