Second & Commerce Magazine Hosts History on the Rocks at Strawberry Alley Ale Works September 18th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center celebrates the fall issue of its Second & Commerce magazine, Volume 4, Issue 4 with exclusive content. The museum invites you to History on the Rocks—an engaging evening of conversation and community on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, at 5:30pm in the Pilsner Room at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

This lively listen-and-learn happy hour will spotlight articles in the fall issue of Second & Commerce, including Andrew Ross’s exclusive interview with Billy Cox, bassist who played with Jimi Hendrix after meeting as soldiers at Fort Campbell.

Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking discussions with the following guests:

James Threalkill, cover artist for this issue, acclaimed Nashville painter, and Emmy Award winning muralist, who met President Nelson Mandela during a mural project in South Africa.

Charlise Halliburton, sister of local artist Tom Malone, has worked to preserve his artistic and musical career.

Luke Warren, APSU Professor works with the Public Sculpture Initiative at Austin Peay, which is developing a campus wide collection of public art.

, APSU Professor works with the Public Sculpture Initiative at Austin Peay, which is developing a campus wide collection of public art. Andrew Ross and musicians from Rockin’ Clarksville will pay homage to many local musicians who played in bands all over the world.

Attendees can also test their knowledge in a brief trivia challenge with fun prizes based on the evening’s topics and magazine features. The event is open to the public and welcomes all ages. Guests are invited to purchase food and drinks from the full menu, featuring specialty cocktails inspired by stories from the fall edition of Second & Commerce.

History on the Rocks is the signature event of Second & Commerce, a seasonal publication that celebrates Clarksville’s vibrant history, arts, and culture. Launched in 2021, the magazine has received accolades from the Southeastern Museums Conference and the Tennessee Association of Museums and is distributed free throughout Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Make plans to join us at Strawberry Alley Ale Works on September 18th and discover the people, places, and stories that continue to shape our community.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org