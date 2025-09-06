APSU Soccer hosts Murray State at Morgan Brothers Field, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – After recently dropping a one-score match to Evansville on Thursday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team concludes its three-game home stretch against Murray State, starting at 1:00pm CT on Sunday at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (0-5-1) played to a 0-1 loss to Evansville on Thursday, with Ellie Dreas leading the team with three shots. Despite not scoring in the contest, the APSU Govs matched their season-high with four shots on goal against the Aces, while applying pressure in the final 45 minutes of Thursday’s match.

Murray State (4-3-0) is coming off a 2-1 win over UT Martin on Thursday, where the Racers took their first road victory of the season.

The Racers come into Sunday’s match riding a two-game win streak, taking one away from UT Martin Thursday, and Marshall on Sunday (Aug. 31).

What to Know

Sunday’s match will be the 24th meeting between the Governors and the Racers.

The APSU Govs are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games at home.

Austin Peay State University is 82-60-29 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Sunday’s match marks the eighth time APSU has played on September 7th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on September 7th is 1-6-0.

The last time – and only time – Austin Peay State University won on this date was at Mercer in 2018, winning by a score of 1-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s fifth win against Murray State, and first since October 2nd, 2011.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the Govs.

Follow The Govs On Social

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.