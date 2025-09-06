Austin Peay State University Volleyball Tops Murray State 3-2 at Billiken Invitational

St. Louis, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball’s first-year head coach Evan Amstutz picked up his first career win with a 3-2 decision against Murray State, Saturday, at the Billiken Invitational.

Murray State quickly took control of the first set, going up 19-13 on Austin Peay State University. Kills by Taly Cloyd, Nya Browne, and Reaghan Larkin got the APSU Govs as close as 20-16, but ultimately the Racers would take the 25-17 first set win.

The two teams went back-and-forth to open the second set, until a kill by Cloyd got the APSU Govs within one at 14-13. The Racers began to pull away from the Govs with a trio of kills by Frederica Nuccio, giving Murray State the 25-19 set win and the 2-0 lead on the match.

The Governors opened the third set quickly, going up 8-3 on the Racers. A 7-2 run by Murray State tied the set at 10, but the APSU Govs responded by taking the set’s following eight points to lead 18-10. Austin Peay State University would continue to dominate the third set, taking the 25-14 win.

The fourth set saw nine ties and three lead changes. A kill from Lauren Wallace and a block by Wallace and Nicole Okojie gave the APSU Govs an 18-17 lead. The two teams shot for shot, tying the set again at 21. Kills by Dani Kopacz would provide the Govs with the 25-23 fourth set win, tying the match at 2-2.

The Governors and the Racers were tied early in the fifth set at 3, but the APSU Govs never trailed the remainder of the match. A kill by Cloyd gave them a three-point lead at 9-6, as a kill from Ella Vogel would cut the Racers’ deficit to one at 10-9. Kills by Kopacz, Wallace, and Okojie ended giving the Govs the 15-10 fifth set win to take the 3-2 win.

