Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 5th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on SR 48.

.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding holiday restrictions), there will be lane closures on Trenton Road for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for rumble strips, thermoplastic, and pavement markings (MM 5 – 11.63).

Montgomery County – SR 76

Crack sealing.

9/8 – 9/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures in both directions for crack sealing.

Cheatham County and Robertson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County – line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for degrassing, milling, and paving operations (MM 25 – 31.6).

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for sign installation, degrassing, milling, and paving.

Paving.

9/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single right lane closure for paving (MM 34.4).

Removing & replacing snowplowable pavement markers.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a mobile operation in both directions for removing and replacing lenses (MM 40.2 – 53).

Barrier wall repair.

9/8 – 9/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures in both directions for barrier wall repair (MM 57 – 58).



Bridge Inspection.

9/10, 9:00am – 11:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on the Exit 50A ramp (Knoxville/Chattanooga) for a mobile operation bridge inspection.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 255 and I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 westbound for final pavement markings, milling, and paving operations. Ramps will be temporarily closed as needed.

On 9/4 & 9/7, from 8:00pm to 4:00am, the Terminal Drive ramp from the airport to I-40 westbound will be closed for milling and paving.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work. there will be a bridge deck pour on 9/3 and 9/4 (MM 194 – 196).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion joint repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling, paving, and bridge work.

Removing & replacing snowplowable pavement markers.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a mobile operation for removing and replacing lenses (MM 203.6 – 205.8).

Davidson County – I-65

Resurfacing on I-65 from near Armory Drive to I-40.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for striping and texture coating (MM 79 – 85).

Drain inlet cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for drain inlet cleaning (MM 74.39 – 79, 88 – 95).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River bridge.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for epoxy overlay work on a flyover bridge over the I-40 ramp (MM84 – 87.4).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be a shoulder closure on I-65 in both directions north of Fern Avenue for pull box installation.

Barrier wall repair.

9/10 – 9 /11, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an inside lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (MM 90 – 91).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.



Nightly, (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

9/7 & 9/8, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Rolling roadblocks will be in place for setting beams.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

9/7 at 8:00pm – 9/10 at 5:00am (continuous), there will be a continuous closure on I-40 eastbound for the repair of the bridge over Garners Creek Road.

Hickman County – I-40

Removing & replacing snowplowable pavement markers.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a mobile operation for removing and replacing lenses (MM 148 – 148.4, 152.6 – 156.8).

Hickman County and Humphreys County – I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation and maintenance.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Core sampling.

9/7 – 9/10, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane and shoulder closure on I-40 in both directions for core sampling.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

9/8 – 9/10, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 westbound for prep work to shift traffic from the westbound travel lanes to the median for a traffic shift.

Robertson County and Sumner County – I-65

Shoulder repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a temporary shoulder closure in both directions to repair the unpaved shoulder drop-off (MM 104 – 121.4).

Rutherford County – I-24

Pavement patching.

9/8 – 9/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single right lane closure and full closure of the exit ramp at Exit 66 on I-24 eastbound.

9/10 – 9/11, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single right lane and shoulder closure on I-24 eastbound (MM 67 – 68).

The I-24 ramp improvements at US 231 (SR 10/South Church Street/Exit 81) in Murfreesboro.

9/5 – 9/7 (continuous), there will be a closure of the I-24 westbound off-ramp and outside lane closure on SR 10 northbound (Church Street) for concrete shoulder work.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.