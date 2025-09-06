Clarksville Rotary Club to Dedicate First Peace Pole on International Day of Peace

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Rotary Club will host a historic and heartwarming celebration on the International Day of Peace, Saturday, September 21st, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Rotary Park.

This event will mark the first Peace Pole planting in Rotary District 6760. The Peace Pole will feature the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in the eight most spoken languages in Clarksville, honoring the community’s cultural diversity and Rotary’s global commitment to peace.

Activities will include:

Poetry readings by local students

Peace rock painting for children and families

A guided peace walk through Rotary Park

Refreshments featuring Rotary Cookies & drinks

“Peace Poles are universal reminders that peace begins in our own communities, with more than 200,000 planted around the world,” said Melanie Thompson, President of the Clarksville Rotary Club. “By dedicating one here in Clarksville, we connect our community to that global movement of hope and understanding while creating a lasting reminder of Rotary’s mission to foster peace locally and globally.”

The event is free and open to the public, and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The Clarksville Rotary Club extends special thanks to Nia Association for sponsoring this event, and to the club’s Peacebuilding Committee, whose hard work and dedication made this celebration possible.

Rotary Paris is located at 2308 Rotary Park Drive, Clarksville, TN.

For more information about the Clarksville Rotary Club and its initiatives, visit www.facebook.com/clarksvillerotaryclubtn