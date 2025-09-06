Montgomery County Farm Bureau Supports Austin Peay State University with Agriculture Student Scholarship Fund

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Farm Bureau recently made a generous donation to create the Montgomery County Farm Bureau Agriculture Endowment for junior and senior agriculture majors at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

“We thank Montgomery County Farm Bureau for establishing this endowment to support Austin Peay agriculture students,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “Generous contributions like these keep Austin Peay State University thriving and forge lasting partnerships within our community. This relationship with Montgomery County Farm Bureau exemplifies how collaboration can strengthen our university and create opportunities for future agricultural leaders.”

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be juniors or seniors with a minimum 2.85 GPA who are majoring in agriculture. Recipients must also be full-time students, with preference given to those who graduated from a high school in Montgomery County. This scholarship is renewable for recipients who continue to meet the criteria each year.

“By establishing this endowment for agricultural students at Austin Peay State University, we’re investing in our community’s future,” said Montgomery County Farm Bureau President Johnny Head. “Our goal is to nurture the next generation of agricultural professionals – from innovative farmers to skilled technicians and groundbreaking research scientists. This endowment reflects our commitment to the continued growth and success of agriculture in our region.”

The Montgomery County Farm Bureau is part of the Tennessee Farm Bureau. As the voice of Tennessee agriculture, its goal is to cultivate programs for the general welfare of farm people in the state of Tennessee. Tennessee Farm Bureau also focuses on education by providing teachers with resources to educate students about agriculture.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.