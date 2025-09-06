Nashville Sounds Edge Norfolk Tides 7-6 as Daz Cameron Shines at the Plate

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held off a late Norfolk Tides push for a 7-6 win, and series lead over the Tides on Saturday night. Daz Cameron provided an offensive spark for Nashville with a three-hit, three-RBI night at the plate while Garrett Stallings tossed his second straight quality start and earned his fifth win of the season.

Cameron collected the first of his three hits in the top of the third inning before coming around to score along with Brandon Lockridge on a two-RBI double off the bat of Luis Urias for the first runs of the game.

The Sounds added to their lead in the next half inning. After loading the bases, Steward Berroa made it a three-run lead on a sac fly ahead of Cameron, who pushed the advantage to 6-0 with a three-run home run and his second hit of the night.

Working four scoreless innings to begin the night, Stallings was hurt by back-to-back leadoff triples in the fifth and sixth innings that lead to the two runs the right-hander allowed over his six quality innings. He worked around seven hits to only allow the two runs with a pair of strikeouts and a walk issued en route to his fifth quality start of the year and second in a row on the mound.

Grant Anderson made his first appearance for Nashville since the first game of the season as he began his rehab assignment for Nashville. Anderson issued a walk, allowed a single and then a three-run home run as the Tides cut the Nashville lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh.

The Sounds picked up the eventual game-winning run with the second sac fly of the night for Berroa to make it 7-5 in the top of the eighth. Norfolk drew within a run in the bottom of the eighth with a one-out solo homer to make it 7-6 before Jesus Liranzo eventually worked his way out of the inning without any further damage done.

Will Childers worked a perfect bottom of the night to earn his first Triple-A save and preserve the 7-6 win and a series lead heading into the season finale against Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.

LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 9.64 ERA) will make his second start of the series as the Nashville Sounds look to win their third straight series on Sunday at Harbor Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm CT.