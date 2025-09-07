APSU Soccer Battles Murray State to 0-0 Shutout at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a scoreless shutout against Murray State following a career day in the net for junior keeper Lauryn Berry, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The first 45 minutes between the Govs and the Racers resulted in a scoreless tie after both teams carried a similar momentum through the first half of play. Despite the Racers outshooting the APSU Govs 11-4 during that time, the Govs put a lot of pressure on Murray State and put them on the defensive through the middle of the half, as Paige Chrustowski, Kylie Brandes, Vivian Burke, and Carolyne Young all took good looks at the net.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Young put another shot on goal, which was deflected off the Racers’ keeper, Breece Bass, before Chrustowski put a right-footer off the right post in the 56th minute.

The Racers would carry the offensive momentum throughout the remainder of the match, taking 16 more shots. At the same time, Berry corralled six saves – including a game saver in the 88th minute to preserve the shutout – to finish the match.

Chrustowski and Young would finish the day leading the Govs with two shots and a shot on goal each. And freshman defender McKenna Hogan would be the only Governor outside the net to see all 90 minutes on the pitch.

Berry matched her career-high with 11 saves in the contest and recorded her second shutout of the season. She now has 120 career saves, which puts her just six away from tying Michelle Smith (2006-08) and Chloé Dion (2019-22) in the No. 8 spot with 126.

Inside The Box Score

Hogan was the only Governor to play all 90 minutes.

Chrustowski and Young led the offense, taking two shots and each having a shot on goal.

Berry matched her career-high with 11 saves.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team wraps up their nonconference schedule on the road against Western Kentucky, Thursday, starting at 7:00pm CT at WKU Soccer Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky.