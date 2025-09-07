Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 7th-11th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – A stretch of calm, pleasant early September weather is on the way for Clarksville and Montgomery County, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures to start the week.

Gradual warming is expected as we move toward midweek, with highs climbing into the 90s by Thursday.

Patchy dense fog may develop before 8:00am Sunday morning, but once it lifts, skies will turn sunny with a high near 80. Light north-northwest winds will shift north at 5 to 10 mph by morning.

Conditions remain clear and crisp Sunday night, with temperatures dipping to around 48. Winds will be light from the north-northeast, near 5 mph.

Monday will be another sunny day with highs near 80. East-northeast winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies stay mostly clear with a low near 50 Monday night. Winds will ease from the east-northeast at 5 mph before becoming calm after midnight.

Mostly sunny skies and a warming trend arrive Tuesday, with highs near 85. Winds will be light, becoming south-southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night will see clear skies prevail, with lows near 57. A light southeast wind near 5 mph will fade to calm overnight.

A warmer afternoon is on tap Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs near 90. Winds will remain calm before turning south-southwest at around 5 mph.

Clear skies continue Wednesday night, with lows near 59. Winds will stay light from the east-southeast before becoming calm.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with sunny skies and a high near 92.

It will be clear and mild Thursday night, with lows near 60.

Overall, Clarksville can look forward to a week of pleasant, mostly sunny weather with cool nights and gradually rising daytime highs. A classic September stretch, it’s a perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities before fall temperatures settle in.