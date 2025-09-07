Montgomery County to Host Inaugural BBQ Fest Across the River at RichEllen Park

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation’s new BBQ Fest Across the River, presented by F&M Bank, is a free, two-day, family-friendly festival taking place at RichEllen Park on Friday, October 10th, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm and Saturday, October 11th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

This community-focused event brings together BBQ lovers, live music, food trucks, football, and family fun in one unforgettable weekend. Whether you’re a seasoned pitmaster or just hungry for great food and good times, this is the event you won’t want to miss.

Friday night will feature live music from Donald Lujan Green from 6:00pm to 10:00pm. On Saturday, families can enjoy inflatables for the kids, a home run derby hosted by the Montgomery Central baseball team, and support from the Montgomery Central football team. A College GameDay-style setup with a big-screen TV will keep fans connected to the day’s games, while the cheerleaders and dance team will be on hand offering face painting and family fun.

Calling All Pitmasters

Do you have what it takes to be crowned BBQ royalty? Join us for a BBQ Contest at RichEllen Park, where teams show off their grilling chops for fun, bragging rights, and cash prizes! Judging takes place on Saturday, October 11th — rain or shine.

Teams are encouraged to participate in the People’s Choice, where meat is provided and the public votes for their favorite. Interested teams can register online now at montgomerytn.gov/parks/bbq-fest.

People’s Choice Tasting

While entry to the festival is free, foodies won’t want to miss the chance to sample BBQ straight from the competitors! People’s Choice tasting tickets are available for $10.00 and allow you to try delicious BBQ and vote for your favorite.

Tasting begins at 11:00am on Saturday, October 11th. If you want to stick around to see who wins, the awards ceremony will take place at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased now online at montgomerytn.gov/parks/bbq-fest.

We’re really excited to bring this brand-new event to Montgomery County, especially for the folks across the river,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “RichEllen Park is the perfect spot for a festival like this—plenty of space, beautiful setting, and a great place for families to come together and have some fun. We’re proud to host events that reach our residents outside the city too— it’s all about bringing the community together, no matter where they live.”

“We have partnered with Hilltop Supermarket for the barbecue competition,” Golden added. “Mike Jackson and his family are helping us put it all together.”

This event is made possible through the generous support of F&M Bank, Wyatt Johnson, Hilltop Supermarket & Pharmacy, Visit Clarksville, and Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.

All proceeds from BBQ Fest Across the River will benefit the Tri-County Sportsman’s Association, supporting local youth and community programs.

For updates and more details, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/parks or follow us on Facebook.