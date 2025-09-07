Nashville Sounds Claim Extra-Inning Win Over Norfolk Tides, 9-7

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds hung on to beat the Norfolk Tides 9-7 in 10 innings on Sunday from Harbor Park. Steward Berroa tied a career-high with four RBI and added a home run, while Tucker Davidson punched out five batters over 4.0 scoreless frames.

In the top of the second, the Sounds began the scoring against Tides starter Levi Wells. Urias blasted a solo homer to right center, putting Nashville up 1-0.

The Sounds increased the lead off Wells in the top of the third. Brandon Lockridge walked and Tyler Black doubled, scoring Lockridge to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Nashville plated three more runs in the top of the fourth. Urias worked a walk and Ethan Murray singled to put runners on first and second. Steward Berroa launched a three-run homer to right, moving the score, 5-0.

In the top of the seventh, the Sounds scratched across a run against Tides reliever Chayce McDermott. Lockridge, Black, and Daz Cameron all worked walks to load the bases. Jeferson Quero grounded into a double play, allowing Lockridge to score and make it 6-0.

The Tides responded with five runs in the bottom of the eighth and a run in the ninth to force the game into extra innings. The tying run for Norfolk scored on a sacrifice fly from Enrique Bradfield Jr.

In the top of the 10th, Nashville scored three runs off Norfolk reliever Houston Roth. With Quero at second and Ernesto Martinez Jr. at first, Freddy Zamora singled to plate Quero and make it a 7-6 ballgame. Berroa and Lockridge recorded back-to-back RBI base knocks to extend the lead, 9-6.

Norfolk scored a run in the bottom of the 10th against Nashville reliever Nate Peterson, but he kept the Tides bats quiet the rest of the way to finalize a 9-7 win for the Sounds.

Nashville takes the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:35pm CT.