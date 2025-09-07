TDOT Announces Temporary Closure of BNA Ramp to I-40 Westbound September 8th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct more ramp closures on Interstate 40 in Davidson County near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

From 8:00pm until 4:00am on Monday, September 8th, 2025, the Terminal Drive ramp from BNA to I-40 westbound will be closed for milling and paving. Detour signage will be in place. While these closures will occur during off-peak hours, motorists are strongly encouraged to leave early to arrive at their destination on time.

The closure was previously scheduled for Sunday, September 7th.

In addition to the ramp closures, nightly lane closures continue on I-40 in both directions for final paving work. After paving on I-40 is complete, crews will begin paving Donelson Pike, resulting in daily lane closures from 9:00am to 3:00pm. These closures are necessary for TDOT’s I-40 Interchange at Donelson Pike project.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.