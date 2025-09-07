Tennessee State Parks Expands Colorblind Viewfinders to 12 Locations

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks have announced the number of parks with colorblind viewfinders is expanding to 12 to include T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis and Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain, making it possible for more visitors of all abilities to fully enjoy the beauty of the parks.

The announcement comes at the start of International Colorblindness Awareness Month.

Another colorblind viewfinder is on the way at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park September 25th, 2025, when volunteers will help install one as part of First Lady Maria Lee’s Tennessee Serves program.

The viewfinders, designed to alleviate red-green colorblindness, have special lenses to enable people with colorblindness to see a broad range of clear, vibrant colors.

The viewfinder at T.O. Fuller State Park will enable park visitors to view native grasslands and floodplains in color. The viewfinder at Roan Mountain State Park enables visitors to see the beauty of the park’s vast lands including the rugged ridge of Roan Mountain.

“All visitors deserve the same experience of enjoying the natural beauty of our state parks,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “The ability to view colors of the park can be a dramatic moment for a visitor. As the most accessible state park system in the nation, we are thrilled we can provide that experience.”

The viewfinder at T.O. Fuller State Park was purchased by the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. The device at Roan Mountain State Park was purchased by the park.

Colorblind viewfinders are just one of the many accessible features available at Tennessee State Parks to meet the needs of visitors of all abilities.

T.O. Fuller State Park also provides all-terrain wheelchairs, an adult-sized changing table, and an accessible half-mile trail. Some campsites are wheelchair-friendly with an accessible bathhouse. Parking for the viewfinder is at the Shelby Bluff Center.

Roan Mountain State Park provides accessible facilities with wheelchair-friendly parking, wheelchair-friendly picnicking, and some ADA-accessible cabins, and campsites. The Chestnut Ridge Overlook has the colorblind viewfinder for a stunning view.

Other Tennessee State Parks with colorblind viewfinders are:

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Chickasaw State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Fort Pillow State Historic Park

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Radnor Lake State Park

Standing Stone State Park

Savage Gulf State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

View a full list of the accessible features at Tennessee State Parks.