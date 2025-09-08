65.9 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Battles in Round Two of Golfweek Fall Challenge

News Staff
Patton Samuels Shines with 70 as Austin Peay State University Men's Golf Completes Second Round at Golfweek Fall Challenge. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfPawleys Island, SC – Led by a two-under 70 from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a 298 in the second round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Monday, and is in 13th place with a score of 590 after 36 holes at True Blue Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is eight shots behind 12th-place Presbyterian and 15 shots behind 11th-place East Texas A&M. Georgia Southern leads the Golfweek Fall Challenge with a score of 553 after two rounds at the par-72, 7,013-yard track.

Samuels carded five birdies in the second round to pick up 18 spots on the field and finish the day tied for 43rd with a score of one-over 145.

Seth Smith and Jack Dyer each shot three-over 75 in the second round. Smith is tied for 48th with a score of two-over 146, and Dyer is tied for 60th with a score of five-over 149. John Mark Mills and Zach Olsen each carded a 78 in the second round, with Mills finishing the day tied for 67th with a score of 151 and Olsen tied for 67th with a score of 152.

Playing as an individual, Parker Elkins carded three birdies to shoot even-par 72 and is tied for 38th with a score of even-par 144.

The final round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge tees off at 6:30am CT, Tuesday with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with the individuals in the field and begins teeing off at 7:30pm CT on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For the APSU Govs

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
