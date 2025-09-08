Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Battles in Round Two of Golfweek Fall Challenge

Pawleys Island, SC – Led by a two-under 70 from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a 298 in the second round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Monday, and is in 13th place with a score of 590 after 36 holes at True Blue Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is eight shots behind 12th-place Presbyterian and 15 shots behind 11th-place East Texas A&M. Georgia Southern leads the Golfweek Fall Challenge with a score of 553 after two rounds at the par-72, 7,013-yard track.

Samuels carded five birdies in the second round to pick up 18 spots on the field and finish the day tied for 43rd with a score of one-over 145.

Seth Smith and Jack Dyer each shot three-over 75 in the second round. Smith is tied for 48th with a score of two-over 146, and Dyer is tied for 60th with a score of five-over 149. John Mark Mills and Zach Olsen each carded a 78 in the second round, with Mills finishing the day tied for 67th with a score of 151 and Olsen tied for 67th with a score of 152.

Playing as an individual, Parker Elkins carded three birdies to shoot even-par 72 and is tied for 38th with a score of even-par 144.

The final round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge tees off at 6:30am CT, Tuesday with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with the individuals in the field and begins teeing off at 7:30pm CT on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

