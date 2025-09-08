President Donald Trump’s Crime Crackdown Delivers Major Results in Washington, D.C.

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Car thefts down 36 percent. Robberies down 62 percent. Burglaries down 48 percent. Violent crime down 49 percent. Homicide down 57 percent. The numbers don’t lie: President Donald J. Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., has been a resounding success.

By deploying National Guardsmen to our nation’s capital, the President has empowered law enforcement to track down and apprehend criminals across the city. In the last month, there have been more than 1,700 arrests in D.C., including members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. At the same time, authorities have rescued five missing children and cleared out dozens of homeless encampments that served as crime havens.

While President Trump works to lower crime in our nation’s capital, he’s also offered help to other cities in dire need of support. In recent weeks, I have worked with FBI Director Patel and Attorney General Bondi to surge resources to Memphis, where federal law enforcement have apprehended gang members who have plagued the city with violent crime.

All Americans should celebrate this success. But even as blue-city residents call for federal assistance to help lower crime in their communities, many Democrats have doubled down on their soft-on-crime agendas.

In D.C., the city’s attorney general sued the Trump administration to remove National Guardsmen from the city. After President Trump floated the possibility of deploying the National Guard to Chicago, which has led the nation in homicides for more than a decade, Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order to obstruct cooperation with federal law enforcement. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D.) has similarly threatened to sue the Trump administration over a potential deployment.

In fact, when a reporter asked Pritzker about the 58 Chicagoans who were shot over Labor Day weekend, including 8 fatally, the Democrat governor offered the reprehensible excuse that “big cities have crime.”

Unlike Democrats, Republicans are fighting for Americans who deserve safe neighborhoods that are free of violent crime. No American wants a gang to move into their community. They don’t want drug dealers, human traffickers, sex traffickers, pedophiles, and predators moving into their neighborhood. And they are demanding action from their elected leaders to reduce crime and ensure that their families can enjoy a wonderful quality of life.

While Democrats make heroes out of villains and villains out of law enforcement, Republicans will continue to fight for tough-on-crime policies that keep criminals off the street.

In Washington, D.C., and blue cities across the country, left-wing officials have implemented cashless bail policies that put the lives of police and law-abiding citizens at risk. Just last year, an 18-year-old was released from jail in Memphis without bond after he was charged with two counts of auto theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of vandalism. He then participated in the shooting death of a Memphis Police Department officer.

To prevent such tragedies from ever happening again, I recently introduced two pieces of legislation backed by the Trump administration to crack down on cashless bail.

The Ending Cashless Bail in Our Nation’s Capital Act would require Washington, D.C., to use the highest level of cash bail necessary for dangerous offenders as a condition of pretrial release and ensure anyone charged with violent crimes like murder, rape, carjacking, sexual abuse of a minor, and robbery stay behind bars while awaiting trial. The Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act, meanwhile, would ban the award of certain federal funds to states and localities across the country that limit the use of cash bail.

In addition, I’ve introduced the Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act, which would empower federal prosecutors to hold carjackers accountable; the Restoring the Armed Career Criminal Act, which would reinstate an important tool for prosecutors to seek enhanced penalties against violent, repeat offenders; and the Restoring Law and Order Act, which would increase funding for law enforcement and help keep violent criminals behind bars.

With these bills, Congress has an incredible opportunity to support President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order across the country. We should waste no time in sending them to his desk.